STEEL MAGNOLIAS Returns to the Stage, Directed by Jason Moore

Skipp Productions, in association with OnBook Arts, will present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. This production is directed by Jason Moore and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. Performances run 14-18 April.

All the ladies in Chinquapin, Louisiana come to Truvy's beauty salon to have their hair done. Outspoken Truvy dispenses shampoo and free advice to the town's curmudgeon, Miss Ouiser, the eccentric Miss Clairee; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is about to get married.

Comedy turns to tragedy when Shelby, a diabetic, risks her life with a dangerous pregnancy. Confronted with the harshness of mortality, the ladies draw together to find strength - and love - in the wake of tragedy.