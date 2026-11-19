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Written by Olivier-nominated American playwright John Kolvenbach (Love Song, On an Average Day) and starring Broadway's Jim Ortlieb (The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin, Of Mice and Men, Guys and Dolls), Stand Up If You're Here Tonight is an unconventional theatrical experience exploring what it means to be human. Performances will run Wednesday 3rd February – Sunday 21st February 2027.

In this one-man show, coming to London this February, Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation and deeply in love with the audience itself. In his quest to find a meaningful relationship with those watching, he is driven to increasingly wild and unexpected extremes, balancing meticulous control with an almost feverish emotional intensity. Ultimately, it is a poignant reminder that sometimes the most extraordinary thing we can do is simply show up for one another.

Ortlieb takes the audience on a journey through memory, conversation and existential reflection, offering a remarkable exploration of loneliness in the hands of a masterful performer. There are shades of Samuel Beckett in Kolvenbach's absurdist humour and meditation on isolation, yet his writing finds something unexpectedly warm and profound in the simple act of human interaction. The only rule for the evening is simple: be here.

John Kolvenbach, playwright and director, comments, It was January 2021 and the vaccines had arrived, there was reason to be hopeful, but we'd just spent most of the previous year inside, masks and bleach and in Brooklyn, where I live, people crossing the street when they saw you coming, fear. The pandemic made the existing conditions of modern life worse. The isolation, the loneliness, phones, the politicization of everything, of science. And, perhaps less urgently, the theatres were closed. The artists I had worked with my whole career were mostly out of work. And so I began to think about a character, someone naive enough to believe that theatre had an essential purpose, believed that live performance, theatre attendance, was, now, especially now, an antidote to what we'd all just been through. The show is about a guy trying to do the impossible, or the nearly impossible; he wants to achieve a kind of union with the audience, a oneness. To blur the line between the play and the people who are there that night. That's the ambition of the man in the play, but it's also the ambition, (harebrained, maybe) of the play itself. We hope to have this actually happen. We hope for communion.

With an estimated 700,000 Londoners experiencing loneliness 'always' or 'most of the time', Stand Up If You're Here Tonight feels more relevant than ever. Since opening in Los Angeles in 2021, where both John Kolvenbach and Jim Ortlieb were nominated for LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, with Ortlieb taking home Best Actor, the show has enjoyed an impressive international journey. Following a 2022 production by American Blues Theater, which earned Ortlieb a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination, it travelled to Paris for a sold-out six-week run, before heading to The Huntington, where strong demand prompted a three-week extension. Most recently, the show reached the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running from 5 to 31 August.

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