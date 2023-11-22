SOLT & UK Theatre Respond to Autumn Statement

The Co-CEOs of SOLT & UK Theatre said: "While today marks a victory for the theatre sector, our ongoing campaign to maintain the higher rate of TTR will persist,"

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

SOLT & UK Theatre Respond to Autumn Statement

SOLT & UK Theatre have released a response to the Autumn Statement.

 Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of SOLT & UK Theatre said:

“The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) & UK Theatre welcomes the positive amendments, improvements and clarity in today’s Finance Bill. We appreciate the Government for responding to our concerns regarding the initial draft proposals that could have significantly hampered the effectiveness and value of Theatre Tax Relief (TTR).

Thank you to our members for collaborating with us in presenting a compelling case to Government, underscoring the indispensable role of TTR in sustaining and enriching the landscape of UK theatre nationwide. 

Previously, we were concerned with plans to only allow companies operating as a ‘going concern’ to claim TTR. However, the revised Bill now only limits claims from companies that are in liquidation or administration. Following our advocacy efforts, those looking to claim TTR will need to disclose connected party transactions and charge for those at an arm’s length price, marking a significant improvement from initial proposals. Although the Government plans to refine the definition of a theatrical production, this adjustment is aimed at preserving the emphasis on live performances. Clear guidance will be provided which we will work in partnership with the Government to develop.

While today marks a victory for the theatre sector, our ongoing campaign to maintain the higher rate of TTR will persist, recognising its pivotal role in ensuring the viability and vibrancy of our sector.

In the coming months we will actively engage with our members, Government and HMRC to highlight the economic growth and benefits, both for audiences and broader communities, that this crucial tax relief delivers.”

 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Damiano Michielettos Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI To Return To The Photo
Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI To Return To The Royal Opera House

Damiano Michieletto’s Olivier Award-winning Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci returns to the Royal Opera House. Get all the details about this highly acclaimed production.

2
SplitMoon Theatre Performs DESERT POET at The Cockpit, London Photo
SplitMoon Theatre Performs DESERT POET at The Cockpit, London

DESERT POET travels from the urban to the ancient desert in dramatic form. It tells the complex rite of passage of many who had to flee their countries. For the very first time the Master Poem of Imru' Al-Qays will be presented to a European audience in English and Arabic.

3
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released production photos for the world premiere of the musical Treasure Island ahead of this evening’s press night performance.

4
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub Photo
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub

Clean Break is launching its new online Knowledge Hub - an extensive and ever-growing source of information and resource for the company's multiple audiences, developed with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Transit in UK Regional Transit
The Space Theatre (11/28-12/02)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You