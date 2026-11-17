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Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be staged at the Epstein Theatre this Christmas. Regal Entertainments Ltd will present the pantomime from Saturday 5 December to Sunday 3 January 2027. Tickets are priced from £13.

The production has enlisted the help of some big names to voice the roles of the Dwarfs – with Ricky Tomlinson, Pete Price, Michael Parr, Matthew Wolfenden, Louis Emerick, Kieron Richardson and John May all involved. The stars are not only recording their parts for the family panto but are donating their fees to charity too.

The charities receiving support are:

Owen McVeigh Foundation (Ricky Tomlinson and Kieron Richardson)

The Liverpool-based charity was founded by Mark and Joanne McVeigh in memory of their 11-year-old son Owen and aims to enrich the lives of children and young people with cancer by creating lifelong, magical memories including unique days out and activities money can't buy.

Maggie's Centres provide practical, emotional and social support to cancer patients and their loved ones. There is a Maggie's at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre while a new Maggie's Liverpool – funded by the Steve Morgan Foundation – is currently being built close to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and is expected to open in 2027.

Steve Prescott Foundation (Michael Parr)

Founded by the St Helens rugby league star Steve in 2007 after he was diagnosed and treated for Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a rare form of cancer, funds raised by the Foundation go to the Christie Cancer Hospital in Manchester and Try Assist, formerly the Rugby Leave Benevolent Fund.

Speakup Self Advocacy (Matthew Wolfenden)

Speakup Self Advocacy, based in Rotherham, is a user-led, self-advocacy organisation run by and for people with learning disabilities and autism, empowering them to have a voice, find employment opportunities, learn independent skills and train health and social care professionals on better communication and accessibility. Matthew Wolfenden is a patron of the charity.

Balls to Cancer (Louis Emerick)

Balls to Cancer provides support, awareness and education for anyone affected by cancer, with a strong focus on male cancers and testicular cancer awareness.

Paul Lavelle Foundation (John May)

The Rock Ferry-based charity was set up in memory of Paul Lavelle, who was killed by his partner in 2017, with the aim of raising awareness of male domestic abuse, supporting male victims and survivors and providing healthy relationship education as a preventative measure.

About Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs also stars Ryan Mulvey as Prince Fredrick, Leanne Campbell who will appear in person as the Magic Mirror, Tom Isted as Muddles, Liverpool drag icon Shania Pain as the Wicked Queen and Elisha Mai Curry who makes her Regal Entertainments debut as Snow White – after triumphing in a hotly contested open audition at the theatre involving 90 talented young actors.

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White the fairest of them all, the Wicked Queen's jealousy erupts into an evil plan. Determined to reclaim her title, she orders the young princess's demise. Luck is on Snow White's side as she escapes into the deep dark forbidden forest and finds shelter in a strange cottage which is the home of some unusual characters.

But the jealous Queen will not stop until Snow White is vanquished forever and, taking things into her own hands, a poisoned red apple is all she needs to ensure she regains the title of 'fairest of them all'.

Meanwhile Prince Fredrick is looking for his perfect bride. And with the help of Muddles and Nurse Nelly, true love is sure to win the day.

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