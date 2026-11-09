SMALL DOSES Will Return to Soho for New Musical Theatre Showcase

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Following a sold-out inaugural performance in October, SMALL DOSES will return to Comptons of Soho on Thursday 26 November for another evening celebrating the freshest voices in new musical theatre.

Produced by :DELIRIUM:, SMALL DOSES brings together emerging and established musical theatre writers, composers and performers to share original songs and works in development, accompanied by a live house band.

Launched on 29 October 2026, the showcase offers audiences the opportunity to discover new musicals at their earliest stages, while providing creatives with a platform to share their work in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Each edition features a changing line-up of original material, from heartfelt ballads and powerful storytelling to sharp comedy and unexpected musical styles.

Oliver Kaderbhai, Artistic Director of :DELIRIUM: said: 'There's so much exciting new musical theatre being written, but not always enough opportunities for that work to be heard. We created SMALL DOSES to give writers and composers a space to share their ideas, experiment and connect with audiences in a relaxed, supportive environment.

The response to our first event was incredible. To sell out our debut and see such enthusiasm for original work was really encouraging. We're excited to build on that momentum and make SMALL DOSES a regular home for discovering the next generation of musical theatre.'

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