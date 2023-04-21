Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHEWOLVES Comes To Southwark Playhouse in June

Performances run 21 June â€“ 8 July 2023.

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 
Following an incredibly successful and highly critically acclaimed run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a current UK tour SHEWOLVES has announced that it will be coming to the Southwark Playhouse from 21 June - 8 July 2023.

Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts, Priya and Lou embark on a covert expedition into the wild. They want to fight back against the climate crises and make real change, but when the wilderness closes in around them, first they have to overcome their differences and make their voices heard.

Somewhere between Booksmart, Little Miss Sunshine and Thelma & Louise, SHEWOLVES is a funny and empowering play about forging friendships when you're a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens.

SHEWOLVES stars Gurjot Dhaliwal as PRIYA and Harriet Waters as LOU. Both of whom reprise their roles from the much-praised Edinburgh production.

