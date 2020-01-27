SEXPERT - MADAME K! Comes to Under St. Marks

"There's no such thing as a bad dick, just bad men." Sexpert - Madame K! is one absurd hour of ridiculous, anarchic, and unpredictable clowning. This wild solo comedy show features a beautifully idiotic performer discovering what it means to be a 21st Century Feminist.

Strenuously working to improve life for all women, Madame K surrounds herself with Coqs she's rescued, reprogramming them to have better manners, and training them to live up to their full potential. Don't worry, in this performance all Coqs are in cages!

Past audiences have said, "Madame Komondor is doing God's work."

"I created Madame in the wake of the #metoo movement at a time when I was feeling frustrated and powerless," says creator Krista Komondor. "I love her because she is confident, cheeky, and unapologetic. As Madame, I feel safe beneath a mask of glossy red lipstick and a fake French accent; I feel like I can say all of the things I want to say."

With a stern hand and the playfulness of a sheep-a-doodle, Madame invites men in the audience to "Take a vacation from being dominant." Audiences can also expect advice on to how to please, tease, and train a man. Masturbation awareness bracelets and organic lavender sachets are among the prizes awarded to participating audience members. Trigger Warning: Men will be touched (with consent).

WHAT: Sexpert - Madame K!

WHO: By Krista Komondor. Directed by Ed Malone.

WHEN:

10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 20

5:10 p.m. Sunday, February 23

8:50 p.m. Saturday, February 29

7:10 p.m. Monday, March 2

10:30 p.m. Friday, March 3

WHERE: Under St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place (off 1st Ave), NY NY 10009

HOW MUCH: $15

TICKETS: www.frigid.nyc/events/Sexpert





