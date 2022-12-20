SEX EDUCATION Producer to Develop FIX MY BRAIN Play Into Series

Eleven, the producer of the hit series Sex Education, is developing Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft's Fix My Brain stage show into a television series.

Deadline reports that the comedy duo's play was originally developed at their university and has played regionally in the U.K., where it has had sell-out runs in Cambridge and London.

The play follows Dillon (self-employed) and Oliver (doctor), who together prove you can make very different life choices and still end up miserable. When Dillon discovers he has depression, will they unite to overcome this terrible illness? Spoiler: the answer to that is what drove them to write this show.

Dillon is a 2017 Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalist and member of Soho Theatre's Young Company. Oliver has 1.75 million YouTube hits.

Since the debut of the stage show, Taylor and Mapletoft have scored their first long-form TV comedy, titled Everyone Else Burn. The series, produced by Russian Doll's Jax Media and NBCUniversal International Studios, stars Simon Bird is set to launch on Channel 4 in January.