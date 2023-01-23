Rosa Garland's TRASH SALAD Announced At VAULT Festival

Rosa Faye Garland's Trash Salad has been announced as part of VAULT Festival 2023 at The Flair Ground @ The Forge, 31 Jan-1 Feb (20:30), 28 Feb-1 Mar (18:45).

'Hilarious' multi-disciplinary performer Rosa Garland has been tearing up the comedy & cabaret scene in the UK and Paris with her gorgeous new clown-burlesque creation, Trash Salad. This is her debut comedy hour, which will run at VAULT Festival after sell-out shows at Pleasance, Edinburgh Fringe and a transfer to Unity Theatre, Liverpool for Dada International Festival.

Join Trash in her quest for connection: a genre-bending burlesque adventure, using lip sync, strip tease and song on a mission to understand intimacy. Some call it a clown opera; a sexual odyssey; a compost-heap romance. Trash calls it a joyful queer-femme love story in the shape of a salad. Come and see the piece that's made audiences 'laugh, cry, and nearly piss'.

After her critically acclaimed performances with Poltergeist (**** 'best shows of the Fringe' - The Guardian) and Alan and Ron ('a masterclass of clowning' - The Play's The Thing), Rosa Faye Garland presents her debut solo show: a dirty, beautiful clown burlesque about the messy parts of queer sexual expression. Through a bonkers hour of raucous, absurd comedy, the show asks the questions, what does it mean to create a fulfilling queer sex life? To see yourself as a joyous sexual being in a society that has both repulsed and objectified you? How much fresh rocket can you hide in your pants?

Trash Salad takes apart conventional ideas of what is sexy, with the help of a banging playlist, nipple tassels, and at least one appearance of a horny fish demon. She hopes you will find it ridiculous, joyful, and tender.

Trash Salad was developed using Arts Council England's DYCP fund, with support from artsdepot, Clapham Omnibus and Pleasance Theatre Trust. It debuted as part of Camden People's Theatre's SPRINT Festival in March 2022.

Rosa is a theatre maker, clown, writer and musician, trained at Ecole Philippe Gaulier. She likes things that are slimy, sticky and sexy. Trash Salad is her first solo show, which debuted at CPT's Sprint Festival 2022.⁣ She is also part of Poltergeist, who won Underbelly and New Diorama Theatre's Untapped Award 2019, and are creative associates at The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford. Poltergeist was a New Diorama Theatre graduate emerging company 2018-19, and they have put on two Edinburgh Fringe sell-out shows ('Lights Over Tesco Car Park', Pleasance 2018, and 'Art Heist', Underbelly 2019). They were selected by The Guardian as one of the UK's top five young theatre companies, and 'Art Heist' was recommended by Lyn

Gardner in The Stage. Rosa is also half of climate drag duo Alan and Ron, who have been found at Tate Modern Lates, Camden People's Theatre, and VAULT Festival (recommended by Lyn Gardner).