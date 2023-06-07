Rogue Shakespeare Comes Home With His PRETTY, WITTY NELL

The work tells the true story of Nell Gwynne, the famous actress/prostitute, and mistress of the wild British monarch, King Charles II.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

After seven years abroad, the multi award-winning verse playwright/director/producer/actor, Ryan J-W Smith, finally returns to his London roots with his internationally acclaimed Rogue Shakespeare theatre company presenting the UK premiere of his latest verse play - the award-nominated, Pretty, Witty Nell.

Smith's 7th verse play, Pretty, Witty Nell is a new and original one-woman tragicomic history, written entirely in rhyming iambic pentameter, that tells the true story of Nell Gwynne, the famous actress/prostitute, and mistress of the wild British monarch, King Charles II.

In the introduction to his forthcoming book of plays, 'Rogue Shakespeare: 3 plays', (available on Smith's birthday, July 7th, 2023) which includes Pretty, Witty Nell, Smith says he wrote the one-woman show as a celebration of both women on the stage; and of Nell, "a one-woman force of nature." Smith asks, rhetorically, "what better way to celebrate the life of this absolutely amazing woman than by writing her a tribute in the style of theatre (rhyming iambic verse) that made her famous?" Pretty, Witty Nell is indeed the first ever play about Nell Gwynne written in iambic verse.

The world premiere took place in Hollywood, California, in June 2019, where it delighted audiences and reviewers alike.

Pretty, Witty Nell was also nominated for the Hollywood Fringe International Award - an award which Smith previously won twice in 2015 & 2016 with his verse plays, Love Labours Won and MacDeth! respectively.

No stranger to awards, Smith's previous accolades include: two-time Encore Producers' Award Winner; Hollywood Fringe Comedy Award Nomination; Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award Nomination; Gandhi Foundation Award Recipient; Observer Producer of the Year Award; three-time Arts Council England Award Recipient, and countless professional 4 and 5-star reviews.

Now starring newcomer, Hannah Attfield (27), Pretty, Witty Nell (50 mins) plays July 18-22, 7.30pm (plus 2.30pm matinee on July 22nd) at Barons Court Theatre, 28a Comeragh Road, London W14 9HR

Tickets: on sale now: Click Here
For more information: rogueshakespeare.com.




