Roger Allam And Colin Morgan Will Lead Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER At The Bridge Theatre

Polly Findlay will direct Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in Caryl Churchill's play A Number at the Bridge Theatre. Previews begin on 14 February 2020 with the opening night on 19 February and final performance on 14 March 2020. Booking opens today to Bridge Priority members; public booking opens at 10am on 22 November 2019.

Designs are by Lizzie Clachan with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler and casting by Robert Sterne.

How might a son feel to discover that he is only one of a number of identical copies? What happens when a father is confronted by the results of an outrageous genetic experiment?

Roger Allam, who plays the father, Salter, is best known on television as Fred Thursday in the ITV series Endeavour. He has a wide and extensive range of work in film, TV, theatre and radio. On stage he has played Macbeth and created the role of Javert in Les Misérables for the Royal Shakespeare Company. He played Prospero and Falstaff for Shakespeare's Globe, and has appeared in many productions for The National Theatre including Summerfolk and most recently Rutherford and Son. He starred in Aladdin at the Old Vic, the musicals City of Angels and La Cages Aux Folles, as well as Art and Boeing Boeing in the West End. His film credits include The Queen, Tamara Drewe, The Lady In The Van and The Hippopotamus. His television credits include Parades End, The Missing and The Thick of It for the BBC. His many radio credits include Cabin Pressure, the Government Inspector, and How Does That Make You Feel?

Colin Morgan, who plays all of Salter's sons, was last on stage at the Old Vic in All My Sons. His previous theatre credits include Translations at The National Theatre, Gloria at Hampstead Theatre and Mojo at the Harold Pinter Theatre. His television credits include Humans, The Fall, The Living and The Dead, Merlin for which he was the recipient of the Best Drama Performance at the National Television Awards. On film his credits include The Happy Prince, Benjamin, Testament of Youth.

Caryl Churchill's playwriting credits include Owners, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Traps, Cloud Nine, Top Girls, Fen, Serious Money, Ice Cream, Mad Forest, The Skriker, Blue Heart, This is a Chair, Far Away, A Dream Play, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?, Seven Jewish Children, Love and Information, Here We Go, Pigs and Dogs, Escaped Alone and Glass.Kill.Bluebeard.Imp. Her Music theatre credits include Lives of the Great Poisoners and Hotel, both with Orlando Gough. Caryl Churchill has also written for radio and television.

Polly Findlay's more recent directing credits include The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and Limehouse for The Donmar Warehouse, The Alchemist and The Merchant of Venice for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Rutherford and Son, Beginning and As You Like It for The National Theatre.

A Number won Best Play at the 2002 Evening Standard Drama Awards.





