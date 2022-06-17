Roann Hassani-McCloskey Presents WHO MURDERED MY CAT? at Arcola Theatre

Award-winning storyteller Roann Hassani-McCloskey returns with a fearlessly inquisitive show looking to solve a deep mystery - who murdered her cat? Somehow, this feline mystery is the jumping off point for for a chaotic investigation of growing up queer and Arab in 1990s Wembley.

Who Murdered My Cat? is an autobiographical storytelling show which unravels childhood memories and how our formative experiences inform what we do and who we become as we grow up. Are our memories questionable, or do they lead to more questions? Can one woman solve all of these mysteries?

A fearless exploration of growing up as a queer, mixed-heritage woman in the 1990s, Roann's lively, hilarious storytelling is a celebration of her identity. Dismantling the stereotype of coming out as LGBTQ+ in a Muslim family, it honours the joy within her family - the embarrassing moments, the shared memories, humour and empathy through childhood to adulthood that make us who we are.

This is Roann Hassani McCloskey's second show, following 2019's award-winning My Father the Tantric Masseur which saw sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, VAULT Festival and Soho Theatre - joyful hour exploring sex, sexuality and power.