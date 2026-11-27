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Riverside Studios today announces its winter 2026/27 programme, rounding off the West London venue's 50th anniversary year with a packed season of theatre, comedy, musicals and special events.

Leading the festive programme is the hilarious adult pantomime Tinderella – Two Big Balls, One Happy Ending (10–30 December), featuring Su Pollard as 'The Voice of the Cock', alongside Richard Marsh's acclaimed Die Hard parody Yippee Ki Yay (8–19 December). The programme continues into 2027 with the world premiere of Expecting, starring John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Katie Leung and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, alongside a range of new writing and contemporary performance.

Tinderella – Two Big Balls, One Happy Ending

In Tinderella – Two Big Balls, One Happy Ending (10 – 30 December) the classic fairy tale receives a wickedly outrageous makeover. Described as “energised”, “flamboyant”, and “fabulously filthy”, the adults-only panto follows Tinderella, a social media influencer living a seemingly glamorous life, but behind the filters, poor Tinders has no money, no man and none of the luxury she claims to enjoy. That is, until she meets not one, but two princes in the woods. Featuring Su Pollard as 'The Voice of the Cock', the adult pantomime promises innuendos, “outuendos”, wonderfully witty comedy and plenty of audience participation.

Yippee Ki Yay

Richard Marsh’s Yippee Ki Yay (8 – 19 December) is an acclaimed retelling of the classic film Die Hard, following off-duty policeman John McClane as gunmen seize an LA skyscraper and he becomes the hostages’ only hope. This uplifting action romp and unauthorised parody celebrates the iconic '80s festive favourite while also telling the personal story of a lifelong Die Hard fan. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

Expecting

The world premiere of Expecting (30 January – 27 March) stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones, Skins), Katie Leung (Harry Potter, Bridgerton) and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw). Written by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola and directed by Andy Sandberg, the new comedy follows two couples navigating the question of whether to have children. While Zoey and Ethan contemplate starting a family, Zoey's younger sister Trish is already juggling two children and new boyfriend Matt. Exploring the challenges of modern relationships, parenthood and the pressure to 'have it all', the production forms part of the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios.

The Rise of Josephine Baker

Following its sell-out debut at Riverside Studios’ Bitesize Festival in August, The Rise of Josephine Baker (22 December – 3 January) is written and produced by Shani Gray, who also stars as Josephine Baker. The production follows the African American performer as she escapes segregation-era America to become an international sensation in 1920s Paris. Preparing for her breakthrough in La Revue Nègre, Josephine navigates the ambitions and relationships shaping her image, determined to find success on her own terms. Marking 100 years since her iconic Banana Skirt Dance, the show explores race, desire and the making of an icon against the backdrop of the Jazz Age.

If you hear everything and say nothing, does that make you complicit?

Mrs Macbeth

Mrs Macbeth (2 – 14 January) is a new solo show that tackles Shakespeare’s tragedy with insight, exploring the complexities of integrity in dark times. In the aftermath of Macbeth’s rule, Margaret, Lady Macbeth’s gentlewoman, who happens to share her last name, is questioned by a faceless interrogator. As she makes her case and restages key moments, will the invisible judge and the audience find her innocent or guilty? Tragic, unsettling and unexpectedly funny, the production is written and performed by Susanna Hamnett.

The Crimes of Pete

Pete Miller, a failing author, is being locked up by an authoritarian regime. Not for telling truth to power, because they think he’s sh*t. Banged up with his two literary rivals, the titan Norman Black and critical darling Natasha Lichfield, he might have found a way out, but who should he bring? The Crimes of Pete (4 – 9 January) is a jet black comedy about being talentless in the struggle against dictatorship.

An Intervention

Want the Moon's production of Mike Bartlett’s An Intervention (13 January – 14 February) takes us to 2003, in a drama just as timely today. As the UK government teeters on the brink of invading Iraq, two close friends find themselves on opposite sides of a political divide. As their arguments become increasingly personal, a simple question emerges: what happens when you begin to hate your best friend? JMK Award Winner Adam Karim directs this two-hander about friendship, responsibility and the collision of the political and the personal, placing renewed focus on the people and communities most affected by the consequences of Western military intervention with a Global Majority cast and creative team. Arian Nik (Stage: Blue Mist, Speed; Screen: The Split Up, Film Club, It Gets Worse) stars, with further cast TBA.

Midnight Train to Nowhere

Farah Price never expected visitors. Not on the Northern line, and certainly not at midnight. But strange things can happen on empty carriages. Time, love and humanity are wound up in this paranormal concept musical which explores how six separate lives might all add up to one. Described as a “brilliant piece of theatre" by Musical Theatre Review, Eoin Jenkins' Midnight Train to Nowhere (16 – 17 January) arrives at Riverside Studios following its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe 2026 and acclaimed run at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge. Step on board!

Homoglobin

In Homoglobin (19 – 20 January), drag clown Crusty explores the relationship between phobias, fetishes and queer identity. Combining clowning, comedy, music and audience interaction, this solo show examines the boundaries between fear and desire. The production is a celebration of the queer kink community.

Concrete

Presented by A Fly On The Wall Productions, Concrete (24 – 28 January) is the debut play from Ché Tligui. When complicated family circumstances unexpectedly leave flatmates Tristan and Craig with a baby to look after, their friendship and ambitions are put to the test. A contemporary take on the single-room dramas of Ibsen, the production explores class, male friendship and the challenges of escaping the familiarity of home, infused with Northern wit and humour.

Man (HATER) Eater

What’s better – getting a man into bed, or getting into his head? Man (HATER) Eater (21-25 February) follows WOMAN, an Olympic-grade athlete in the most brutal game of all: dating. A blood sport, and she’s playing to win. With each trophy Tom-Dick-and-Harry, she’s another Steve Madden sling back up the podium. But her winning streak can’t last forever. One man’s about to ruin her fun. One Act Festival’s Best Comedy Winner, from multi-award-winning playwright Sadie Pearson and Full Frontal Theatre, and directed by Hen Ryan, this is a satire for the post-romance era.

Alongside its theatre programme, Riverside Studios continues to celebrate its cultural legacy with a series of special events, including Hanif Kureishi: In Conversation (10 January) and Leigh Lawson: Now & Then + In Conversation (21 February), as part of its Riverside at 50 programme. Riverside Studios will also welcome audiences of all ages for its Festive Fun Day (6 December), featuring a Christmas Artisan Market supporting independent makers, alongside music, hands-on family activities and cinema.

Head of Programming Rhys Williamson said: “For the last 50 years, Riverside Studios has been a launchpad for groundbreaking work across theatre, film, comedy and the visual arts. Our anniversary season has honoured that legacy while reaffirming our commitment to championing new voices and new ideas for the future, and we can’t wait to continue our slate of theatre and events into 2027.”

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