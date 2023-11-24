Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage For the UK and Ireland Tour of IRISH ANNIE'S

The Irish Annie's tour will commence around the St Patricks Day celebrations at the William Aston Hall in Wrexham on Monday 11th March.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage For the UK and Ireland Tour of IRISH ANNIE'S

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson will return to the stage in the popular musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.

The Irish Annie's tour will commence around the St Patricks Day celebrations at the William Aston Hall in Wrexham on Monday 11th March and will visit a further 25 venues across England, Scotland, and Wales.  The show will now also premiere in Ireland, visiting 5 venues across the country. The UK and Ireland tour will come to an end with a special homecoming night at Liverpool Olympia on Saturday 4th May. Tickets for all venues are on sale and selling fast!

Irish Annie's is a celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring the well-known live 6-piece band The Shenanigans.  Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more.  The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away.

Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub. Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian living all his life in Liverpool, he is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, he also played the title character in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager. He is a very keen musician playing both the banjo and harmonica.

Ricky said “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show and sing-along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball”.

Irish Annie's is co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Judy & Liza, Jerry Springer The Opera, Swan Song, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (Buddy Holly Lives, The Bobby Darin Story, New Generations).

The show also stars Catherine Rice as Irish Annie, Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy, Michael Alan-Bailey as Porky the Postman and Joe, Richard Barry as Noel Singen-Smithe and Maria Lovelady as Moira the Money Lender and May. There is often a special celebrity guest popping through the pub door at some venues.

Producer Bill Elms commented: “Irish Annie's is the perfect show to bring out around St Patricks Day celebrations, it's a huge feel-good show filled with great comedy, live music and some larger-than-life characters, I am thrilled that we have such a fantastic cast including Ricky Tomlinson, Asa Murphy, and Catherine Rice.

 

“The show premiered in Liverpool a few years ago and went down a storm, now it's even bigger and better than before, this will be the biggest tour we have done, I am excited to get the show on the road, especially taking the show over to Ireland.”

Asa Murphy has created and directed the show. Asa has been a successful entertainer for 18 years. He has performed all over the world singing Big Band Swing music and my own self-penned songs. He has fulfilled many of his dreams as a performer selling out London's Ronnie Scott's, topping the bill at the famous Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world. Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years. In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows, Buddy Holly Lives, Mack The Knife and Irish Annie's along with two children's shows.

Writer, director, and performer Asa Murphy added: “This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life's difficult obstacles through friendship.

 

“I am very proud that the show has been so well received in the UK and with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland, the Ireland dates will be a special personal moment and I am looking forward to catching up with family and friends in the Emerald Isle.”

 

The Irish Annie's UK and Ireland Tour is sponsored by Eurogold and Hightown Group.

Tour Dates

WILLIAM ASTON HALL - WREXHAM 

Mon 11 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.williamastonwrexham.com

THE BRINDLEY - RUNCORN   

Thu 14 March at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.thebrindley.org.uk

THE ATKINSON - SOUTHPORT          

Fri 15-Sat 16 March at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.theatkinson.co.uk

ST GEORGE'S HALL - BLACKBURN     

Sun 17 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.bwdvenues.com

ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL  

Mon 18 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE          

Thu 21 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Adam Smith THEATRE - KIRKCALDY           

Fri 22 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.onfife.com

PAVILION THEATRE - GLASGOW       

Sat 23 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE - ARBROATH         

Sun 24 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.angusalive.scot

LANCASTER GRAND  

Tue 26 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.lancastergrand.co.uk

VICTORIA THEATRE - HALIFAX          

Fri 29 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

CIVIC THEATRE - TALLAGHT

Tue 2 - Wed 3 April at 8pm

Website: www.civictheatre.ie

LIBERTY HALL - DUBLIN         

Thu 4 - Fri 5 April at 8pm

Website: www.libertyhalltheatre.ie

CRESCENT CONCERT HALL - DROGHEDA     

Sat 6 April at 8pm

Website: www.universe.com

TOWN HALL THEATRE - GALWAY     

Sun 7 April at 8pm

Website: www.tht.ie

EVERYMAN - CORK

Mon 8 - Tue 9 April at 8pm

Website: www.everymancork.com

FLORAL PAVILION - NEW BRIGHTON

Fri 12 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.floralpavilion.com

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

Sat 13 - Sun 14 April at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL - LEEDS

Wed 17 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

STAFFORD GATEHOUSE        

Fri 19 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk

THE PRINCESS ALEXANDRA - YARM

Sat 20 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.thepaaonline.org

STOCKPORT PLAZA    

Tue 23 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.stockportplaza.co.uk

PRINCESS ROYAL THEATRE - PORT TALBOT 

Thu 25 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.princessroyaltheatre.com

ALBANY THEATRE - COVENTRY        

Fri 26 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.albanytheatre.co.uk

PALACE THEATRE MANSFIELD          

Tue 30 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

THE OLYMPIA - LIVERPOOL  

Sat 4 May at 7.30pm

Website: www.liverpoololympia.co.uk




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Returns To Leeds For The Festive Season 2024 Photo
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Returns To Leeds For The Festive Season 2024

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE returns to Leeds Playhouse for the festive season in 2024. Don't miss this triumphant production of the beloved classic. Tickets on sale now.

2
Play Inside Launch LOVE, CONDITIONALLY A Series Of LGBTQIA+ Stories From Anonymous Authors Photo
Play Inside Launch LOVE, CONDITIONALLY A Series Of LGBTQIA+ Stories From Anonymous Authors

Play Inside launches 'Love, Conditionally,' a series of LGBTQIA+ stories from anonymous authors. Presented as experiential podcast episodes, the series is available online for free starting Monday, December 4th, 2023, in English and Arabic. Play Inside Series 3.

3
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released production photos for the world premiere of the musical Treasure Island ahead of this evening’s press night performance.

4
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub Photo
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub

Clean Break is launching its new online Knowledge Hub - an extensive and ever-growing source of information and resource for the company's multiple audiences, developed with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You