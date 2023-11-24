Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage For the UK and Ireland Tour of IRISH ANNIE'S

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson will return to the stage in the popular musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.

The Irish Annie's tour will commence around the St Patricks Day celebrations at the William Aston Hall in Wrexham on Monday 11th March and will visit a further 25 venues across England, Scotland, and Wales. The show will now also premiere in Ireland, visiting 5 venues across the country. The UK and Ireland tour will come to an end with a special homecoming night at Liverpool Olympia on Saturday 4th May. Tickets for all venues are on sale and selling fast!

Irish Annie's is a celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring the well-known live 6-piece band The Shenanigans. Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more. The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away.

Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub. Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian living all his life in Liverpool, he is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, he also played the title character in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager. He is a very keen musician playing both the banjo and harmonica.

Ricky said “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show and sing-along with the song sheets provided. I guarantee you will have a ball”.

Irish Annie's is co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Judy & Liza, Jerry Springer The Opera, Swan Song, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (Buddy Holly Lives, The Bobby Darin Story, New Generations).

The show also stars Catherine Rice as Irish Annie, Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy, Michael Alan-Bailey as Porky the Postman and Joe, Richard Barry as Noel Singen-Smithe and Maria Lovelady as Moira the Money Lender and May. There is often a special celebrity guest popping through the pub door at some venues.

Producer Bill Elms commented: “Irish Annie's is the perfect show to bring out around St Patricks Day celebrations, it's a huge feel-good show filled with great comedy, live music and some larger-than-life characters, I am thrilled that we have such a fantastic cast including Ricky Tomlinson, Asa Murphy, and Catherine Rice.

“The show premiered in Liverpool a few years ago and went down a storm, now it's even bigger and better than before, this will be the biggest tour we have done, I am excited to get the show on the road, especially taking the show over to Ireland.”

Asa Murphy has created and directed the show. Asa has been a successful entertainer for 18 years. He has performed all over the world singing Big Band Swing music and my own self-penned songs. He has fulfilled many of his dreams as a performer selling out London's Ronnie Scott's, topping the bill at the famous Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world. Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years. In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows, Buddy Holly Lives, Mack The Knife and Irish Annie's along with two children's shows.

Writer, director, and performer Asa Murphy added: “This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life's difficult obstacles through friendship.

“I am very proud that the show has been so well received in the UK and with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland, the Ireland dates will be a special personal moment and I am looking forward to catching up with family and friends in the Emerald Isle.”

The Irish Annie's UK and Ireland Tour is sponsored by Eurogold and Hightown Group.

Tour Dates

WILLIAM ASTON HALL - WREXHAM

Mon 11 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.williamastonwrexham.com

THE BRINDLEY - RUNCORN

Thu 14 March at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.thebrindley.org.uk

THE ATKINSON - SOUTHPORT

Fri 15-Sat 16 March at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.theatkinson.co.uk

ST GEORGE'S HALL - BLACKBURN

Sun 17 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.bwdvenues.com

ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL

Mon 18 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

Thu 21 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Adam Smith THEATRE - KIRKCALDY

Fri 22 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.onfife.com

PAVILION THEATRE - GLASGOW

Sat 23 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE - ARBROATH

Sun 24 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.angusalive.scot

LANCASTER GRAND

Tue 26 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.lancastergrand.co.uk

VICTORIA THEATRE - HALIFAX

Fri 29 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

CIVIC THEATRE - TALLAGHT

Tue 2 - Wed 3 April at 8pm

Website: www.civictheatre.ie

LIBERTY HALL - DUBLIN

Thu 4 - Fri 5 April at 8pm

Website: www.libertyhalltheatre.ie

CRESCENT CONCERT HALL - DROGHEDA

Sat 6 April at 8pm

Website: www.universe.com

TOWN HALL THEATRE - GALWAY

Sun 7 April at 8pm

Website: www.tht.ie

EVERYMAN - CORK

Mon 8 - Tue 9 April at 8pm

Website: www.everymancork.com

FLORAL PAVILION - NEW BRIGHTON

Fri 12 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.floralpavilion.com

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

Sat 13 - Sun 14 April at 2.30pm/7.30pm

Website: www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL - LEEDS

Wed 17 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

STAFFORD GATEHOUSE

Fri 19 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk

THE PRINCESS ALEXANDRA - YARM

Sat 20 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.thepaaonline.org

STOCKPORT PLAZA

Tue 23 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.stockportplaza.co.uk

PRINCESS ROYAL THEATRE - PORT TALBOT

Thu 25 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.princessroyaltheatre.com

ALBANY THEATRE - COVENTRY

Fri 26 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.albanytheatre.co.uk

PALACE THEATRE MANSFIELD

Tue 30 April at 7.30pm

Website: www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

THE OLYMPIA - LIVERPOOL

Sat 4 May at 7.30pm

Website: www.liverpoololympia.co.uk