Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Jermyn Street Theatre Next Month

Performances run 14 – 20 February.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Richard Shelton is Frank Sinatra in SINATRA: RAW at Jermyn Street Theatre from 14-20 February 2024, before a major UK Tour.

Palm Springs, 1971 - Frank Sinatra prepares for his last pre-retirement intimate show. But his blue eyes are red rimmed with memories and regret. He drinks ‘One For My Baby’ too many when things take an unexpected twist. This is the 2am Sinatra you dream of meeting - dangerous, unpredictable, brilliant!

Following an acclaimed residency at the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood, where he won a prestigious Hollywood Fringe Award, and a sold-out show at London’s Cadogan Hall, Richard Shelton will bring ‘Sinatra: RAW’ back to London this Spring, playing a much-anticipated week at the Jermyn Street Theatre from 14-20 February. Sinatra: Raw is directed by the actor, presenter and director Andrew Lynford (EastEnders, Playdays, The Cheeky Chappie, The Curse of the Werewolf).

Recreating the atmosphere of the Purple Room in Palm Springs, get up close and personal with Sinatra in the intimate surroundings of the Jermyn Street Theatre, where you’re never more than four rows from the action.

Acclaimed as the world’s leading dramatic interpreter of Frank Sinatra, Richard Shelton was nominated ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for ‘Rat Pack Confidential’ (London, West End and Nottingham Playhouse).

Wearing Sinatra’s personal tuxedo, he has performed as the icon on stages across the globe to critical acclaim.

He will soon be back on a major UK tour, joined at some performances by the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, with a return visit to Cadogan Hall on Saturday 11 May.

Richard’s lifelong affinity with Sinatra, has seen him perform by Royal Command for both British and European royalty, at the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, at the Edinburgh Festival, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the BBC Concert Orchestra and the BBC Big Band.

He is well known in the UK for his two-year stint playing the charmingly murderous Dr Adam Forsythe in ‘Emmerdale’.

Richard sang in the movie ‘I Capture the Castle’ and his recordings include, ‘An Englishman in Love in LA’ (Capitol Studios, LA) and ‘Top Cat’ (Abbey Road). Richard’s latest album, ‘Standards from Studio B’ is set to release in 2024.




