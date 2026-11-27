Rich Hall Will Tour UK With VINYL PORK CHOP in 2027
The comedian and author, known for QI and Live At The Apollo, follows his CHIN MUSIC tour with a run of venues across the UK.
Rich Hall will embark on tour in 2027 with a brand live show, "Vinyl Pork Chop." Following on from his successful 2026 'Chin Music' tour, Rich will once again be hitting the road kicking off at the Dorking Halls on the 7th April and at venues throughout the UK until the end of May.
Rich has appeared on BBC One's QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, he wrote and starred in his own recurring BBC Radio 4 show Rich Hall's (US Election) Breakdown and has penned articles for The Guardian and The Sunday Times.
Also an acclaimed author, Rich's last book 'Nailing It' was released by Quercus Books in August 2022. 'Nailing It' is a collection of hilarious and often absurd epiphanies in the legendary comedian's life that defined him – more in a for worse than for better kind of way – and all delivered in his unique deadpan style.
Rich's previous UK tour, 'Chin Music', ended in November 2026.
RICH HALL: VINYL PORK CHOP – 2027 TOUR DATES
Wednesday, 7 April 2027 – Dorking – Halls (Martineau Hall)
Thursday, 8 April 2027 – Worcester – Huntingdon Hall
Friday, 9 April 2027 – Milton Keynes – The Stables
Saturday, 10 April 2027 – Burnley – Mechanics
Sunday, 11 April 2027 – Helmsley – Arts Centre
Tuesday, 13 April 2027 – Leicester – Y Theatre
Wednesday, 14 April 2027 – Shrewsbury – Theatre Severn
Thursday, 15 April 2027 – Doncaster – CAST
Friday, 16 April 2027 – Stockton – Arc (The Point)
Saturday, 17 April 2027 – Lancaster – Grand
Sunday, 18 April 2027 – Liverpool – Epstein Theatre
Tuesday, 20 April 2027 – Southend-on-Sea – Palace Theatre
Thursday, 22 April 2027 – Tring – DEMBE
Friday, 23 April 2027 – Shoreham – Ropetackle
Saturday, 24 April 2027 – Harlow – Playhouse
Sunday, 25 April 2027 – Twickenham – Exchange
Wednesday, 28 April 2027 – Andover – The Lights
Thursday, 29 April 2027 – Bridgwater – McMillan Theatre
Friday, 30 April 2027 – Swanage – Mowlem
Saturday, 1 May 2027 – London – Leicester Sq Theatre
Sunday, 2 May 2027 – Canterbury – Gulbenkian
Tuesday, 4 May 2027 – Nottingham – Arts Theatre
Wednesday, 5 May 2027 – Coventry – Belgrade (B2)
Thursday, 6 May 2027 – Southampton – The Attic
Friday, 7 May 2027 – Oxford – North Wall
Saturday, 8 May 2027 – Bromley – Churchill
Tuesday, 11 May 2027 – Bude – Parkhouse (Bude Literary Fest)
Wednesday, 12 May 2027 – Exeter – Corn Exchange
Thursday, 13 May 2027 – Plymouth – Quad Theatre
Friday, 14 May 2027 – Cheltenham – Parabola Arts Centre
Saturday, 15 May 2027 – Swansea – Taliesin
Sunday, 16 May 2027 – Swindon – Arts Centre
Wednesday, 19 May 2027 – Newport – Riverfront
Thursday, 20 May 2027 – Weston-Super-Mare – Playhouse
Friday, 21 May 2027 – Chesterfield – 1435
Saturday, 22 May 2027 – Verwood – Hub
Sunday, 23 May 2027 – Birmingham – Glee
Tuesday, 25 May 2027 – York – Crescent
Wednesday, 26 May 2027 – Crewe – Lyceum
Thursday, 27 May 2027 – Boston – Blackfriars
Friday, 28 May 2027 – Peterborough – Key Theatre
Saturday, 29 May 2027 – Maidenhead – Norden Farm
Sunday, 30 May 2027 – Hever Castle – Festival Theatre
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