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Rich Hall will embark on tour in 2027 with a brand live show, "Vinyl Pork Chop." Following on from his successful 2026 'Chin Music' tour, Rich will once again be hitting the road kicking off at the Dorking Halls on the 7th April and at venues throughout the UK until the end of May.

Rich has appeared on BBC One's QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, he wrote and starred in his own recurring BBC Radio 4 show Rich Hall's (US Election) Breakdown and has penned articles for The Guardian and The Sunday Times.

Also an acclaimed author, Rich's last book 'Nailing It' was released by Quercus Books in August 2022. 'Nailing It' is a collection of hilarious and often absurd epiphanies in the legendary comedian's life that defined him – more in a for worse than for better kind of way – and all delivered in his unique deadpan style.

Rich's previous UK tour, 'Chin Music', ended in November 2026.

RICH HALL: VINYL PORK CHOP – 2027 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, 7 April 2027 – Dorking – Halls (Martineau Hall)

Thursday, 8 April 2027 – Worcester – Huntingdon Hall

Friday, 9 April 2027 – Milton Keynes – The Stables

Saturday, 10 April 2027 – Burnley – Mechanics

Sunday, 11 April 2027 – Helmsley – Arts Centre

Tuesday, 13 April 2027 – Leicester – Y Theatre

Wednesday, 14 April 2027 – Shrewsbury – Theatre Severn

Thursday, 15 April 2027 – Doncaster – CAST

Friday, 16 April 2027 – Stockton – Arc (The Point)

Saturday, 17 April 2027 – Lancaster – Grand

Sunday, 18 April 2027 – Liverpool – Epstein Theatre

Tuesday, 20 April 2027 – Southend-on-Sea – Palace Theatre

Thursday, 22 April 2027 – Tring – DEMBE

Friday, 23 April 2027 – Shoreham – Ropetackle

Saturday, 24 April 2027 – Harlow – Playhouse

Sunday, 25 April 2027 – Twickenham – Exchange

Wednesday, 28 April 2027 – Andover – The Lights

Thursday, 29 April 2027 – Bridgwater – McMillan Theatre

Friday, 30 April 2027 – Swanage – Mowlem

Saturday, 1 May 2027 – London – Leicester Sq Theatre

Sunday, 2 May 2027 – Canterbury – Gulbenkian

Tuesday, 4 May 2027 – Nottingham – Arts Theatre

Wednesday, 5 May 2027 – Coventry – Belgrade (B2)

Thursday, 6 May 2027 – Southampton – The Attic

Friday, 7 May 2027 – Oxford – North Wall

Saturday, 8 May 2027 – Bromley – Churchill

Tuesday, 11 May 2027 – Bude – Parkhouse (Bude Literary Fest)

Wednesday, 12 May 2027 – Exeter – Corn Exchange

Thursday, 13 May 2027 – Plymouth – Quad Theatre

Friday, 14 May 2027 – Cheltenham – Parabola Arts Centre

Saturday, 15 May 2027 – Swansea – Taliesin

Sunday, 16 May 2027 – Swindon – Arts Centre

Wednesday, 19 May 2027 – Newport – Riverfront

Thursday, 20 May 2027 – Weston-Super-Mare – Playhouse

Friday, 21 May 2027 – Chesterfield – 1435

Saturday, 22 May 2027 – Verwood – Hub

Sunday, 23 May 2027 – Birmingham – Glee

Tuesday, 25 May 2027 – York – Crescent

Wednesday, 26 May 2027 – Crewe – Lyceum

Thursday, 27 May 2027 – Boston – Blackfriars

Friday, 28 May 2027 – Peterborough – Key Theatre

Saturday, 29 May 2027 – Maidenhead – Norden Farm

Sunday, 30 May 2027 – Hever Castle – Festival Theatre

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