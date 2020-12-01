Release Date And Line Up Announced For Episode 4 Of 'The Theatre Channel - The Holiday Episode'

Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café have announced further details for the fourth episode of The Theatre Channel - The Holiday Special.

Episode 4 will feature a host of festive songs and will be released on Wednesday 23 December and with the following line up of talent and performances:

Matt Croke (Disney's Aladdin, Wicked) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls, Showboat) singing a duet version of a new arrangement of "Happy Holidays" and "Let's Start The New Year Right" from Holiday Inn

Olivier Award nominee Sophie-Louise Dann (The Girls, Made in Dagenham) singing "We Need A Little Christmas" from Mame

Olivier Award winner Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful) singing "White Christmas" from White Christmas

Oivier Award nominee Rachel John (Hamilton, Memphis) singing "A Brand New Day" from The Wiz

Oivier Award nominee Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Follies) singing "Turkey Lurkey Time" from Promises Promises

Manon Taris (The Phantom of the Opera) singing "Ave Maria Païen" from Notre Dame de Paris

The Café Four and Graduates from the ArtsEd class of 2020 singing "Seasons of Love" from Rent

Producer Adam Blanshay said, "As we reach the culmination of arguably the most challenging year of the past several decades, our goal with Episode four is to consider and contemplate upon the hardships we have faced, recognize those whom we have lost, but also instil a joyous celebration of the Holiday season, and the promise of the year ahead with brighter times to come. The Holiday episode will exist as a timeless anthem of reflection and hope that will brighten the spirit, no matter the season or time of year. Furthermore, we are so thrilled to be working with the Graduating students of ArtsEd whose burgeoning careers were abruptly halted by the pandemic, hopefully giving them a platform to blossom as the theatre community begins to reopen the doors to live performances once again."

Sue Sandle, Director of Development at ArtsEd, said, "The whole performing arts industry has been facing significant hardship these last few months. Recent graduates of drama school have been hit particularly hard, entering a world that is always full of challenges at a time when opportunities are few and far between. It is important that the industry does all that it can to support these storytellers and theatremakers of the future. We are thrilled to be working with Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Cafe to offer our recent grads new opportunities and new experiences with The Theatre Channel."

The Theatre Channel is an innovative web series showcasing well-known musical theatre classics - a unique hybrid of stage and screen. Performed by the cream of British and international musical theatre talent, each episode is staged and filmed with high production values on location at The Theatre Café in the heart of the West End, making full use of the whole space - from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof - and feature a mix of 5-6 standalone performances. Many of the performances are supported by the Café Four, a regular cast made up of other West End talents.

The first three episodes - starring Tarinn Callender, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Oliver Ormson, Matt Henry MBE, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell, Jodie Steele, Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Bradley Jaden, Ria Jones, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Josh Piterman, Jordan Shaw, Shan Ako, Alex Gaumond, Rob Houchen, Francesca Jackson, Aisha Jawando and John Owen-Jones are available to purchase and download via www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/channel - once purchased, audiences are able to watch episodes unlimited times for up to 7 days.

The Theatre Channel's Café Four is comprised of Alyn Hawke (Oklahoma, Follies, 42nd Street), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend, Oklahoma, West Side Story), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels, Ghost: The Musical, Aladdin) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia, Hairspray).

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

