Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Postpones 101 DALMATIONS

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today announced that, in light of government advice restricting non-essential contact with others, their new musical, 101 Dalmatians will be postponed and will now open their 2021 season.

The musical has been in development for two years with full casting about to be announced ahead of rehearsals starting later this month. Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is a charity which operates without any public subsidy and so must generate the vast majority of its income from ticket sales. The decision to delay the start of the 2020 season, though unavoidable given the current global crisis, has been an extremely difficult one and we are very mindful of all those associated with the production who now find themselves without work.

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood* will play the iconic villain, Cruella de Vil, in their forthcoming production of 101 Dalmatians (16 May - 21 June).

Based on Dodie Smith's original story set in the heart of Regent's Park, 101 Dalmatians is a newly commissioned musical with book by Zinnie Harris and music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge. The production is directed by the Open Air Theatre's Artistic Director, Timothy Sheader.

Joining director Timothy Sheader on 101 Dalmatians are Katrina Lindsay (Set & Costume Designer), Liam Steel (Choreographer), Toby Olié (Puppet Designer/Director), Sarah Travis (Musical Supervisor & Orchestrator), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer) and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting is by Jill Green with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The Box Office will be in contact directly with all ticketholders for 101 Dalmatians, which will now run from 15 May to 20 June 2021.

The 2020 season will now open with Romeo and Juliet (27 June - 25 July), followed by daytime performances of Dragons and Mythical Beasts (11 August - 6 September) and Carousel (31 July - 19 September). Evita continues at the Barbican, as planned (27 June - 22 August).





