RUMPELSTILTSKIN Comes to Park90, Park Theatre in December

Performances run 13 December 2022 - 14 January 2023.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Offie Award Winners, Charles Court Opera and Music Theatre present a brand-new retelling of the timeless fairy-tale Rumpelstiltskin, at the Park Theatre for their renowned boutique pantomime this Christmas. Charles Court Opera makes its debut at Park90 turning the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale, Rumpelstiltskin, into a new story of names, identities, adventure, and hilarity.

One of the leading and most versatile chamber music theatre companies in the UK, CCO's pantos are a legendary part of London's Christmas, with last year's Beowulf winning 'Best Panto' at the Offies. They are committed to devising new work, education and outreach, and have recently achieved major critical success for their collaborations with Opera Holland Park and Wilton's Music Hall.

The Founding Artistic Director and Producer, John Savournin, penned the script, and Musical Director David Eaton composed the music and lyrics. With a high energy cast and all the wacky and wonderful weirdness that comes with a Charles Court show, this is sure to be the perfect Christmas confection for all.

John Savournin from Charles Court Opera said "I'm delighted to be presenting CCO's new Christmas show at Park Theatre. Rumpelstiltskin is a brilliant fairytale, ideal for a CCO festive makeover, and we're already so excited about all the off-the-wall mischief we have up our sleeves for audiences!"





