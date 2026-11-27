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Poynton Party in the Park will return for 2027, with six tribute acts performing at the outdoor festival on Saturday, June 5, 2027.

The festival will take place in Poynton Park, featuring tribute performances celebrating the music of Kings of Leon, Coldplay, Pitbull, Oasis, Blur, Zara Larsson and Sam Fender.

The annual festival supports Poynton Rotary and raises funds for local charities and community causes. Following the 2026 event, organisers have announced a six-act lineup for next year's festival.

Rock band Kings of Leon will be celebrated by tribute act Kings of Lyon. Performing together since 2009 and having toured across Europe, the band will perform songs including "Sex on Fire," "Use Somebody," "Notion" and "Waste a Moment."

The Coldplay Tribute

Returning following their performance at the 2026 festival, The Coldplay Tribute will perform songs including "Viva la Vida," "Yellow," "Fix You," "A Sky Full of Stars" and "Paradise."

Pitbull UK

Pitbull UK will perform songs from the catalogue of Pitbull, including "Give Me Everything," "Timber," "Fireball," "Hotel Room Service" and "International Love."

Monkey Harris: Oasis and Blur

Local band Monkey Harris will return to the festival with a tribute to Oasis and Blur. Their set will include Oasis songs such as "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever," "Supersonic" and "Champagne Supernova," alongside Blur hits including "Parklife," "Song 2," "Girls & Boys," "Country House" and "The Universal."

A Symphony of Zara Larsson

A Symphony of Zara Larsson will perform songs by the Swedish pop singer, including "Lush Life," "Symphony," "Never Forget You" and "Ain't My Fault."

Same Fender

Completing the lineup is Same Fender, a tribute to Sam Fender. The performance will feature songs including "Seventeen Going Under," "Hypersonic Missiles," "People Watching" and "Play God."

Alongside the music programme, the festival will feature a funfair, family attractions and local food and drink vendors. Attendees will also be able to bring their own food and drink, picnic blankets and camping chairs.

VIP Garden tickets will also be available, offering access to additional facilities. The event will feature outdoor concert production, including lighting and special effects.

First staged in 2005 as a Brass & Beatles concert, Poynton Party in the Park has grown into an annual outdoor music event. Previous performers have included disco group Odyssey, X Factor contestant Andy Abraham, The Drifters' Steve Michaels and tribute acts celebrating the music of Take That, Michael Jackson, Robbie Williams, Madonna and Elvis.

Since its beginnings, the event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities and community causes, with support from Poynton & District Rotary Club.

The 2027 festival will be organised by Max Eden of Cheshire Concerts, working alongside volunteers from Poynton & District Rotary Club.

Hall & Pickles will return as the event's headline sponsor for 2027.

Max Eden said: “We're absolutely thrilled to announce Poynton Party in the Park's biggest line-up to date for 2027.

“We've got six incredible tribute acts celebrating some of the biggest names in music, and we've really tried to create a line-up that offers something for everyone - whether you're coming with friends for a brilliant day of live music or bringing the whole family along to enjoy the festival atmosphere.

“What makes Poynton Party in the Park so special is the incredible sense of community. It's a fantastic event that brings thousands of people together every summer, and we're incredibly proud that it continues to raise money for local charities and good causes.

“We've always wanted to make the event as accessible and affordable as possible for families. With a fantastic selection of local food and drink outlets, the opportunity to bring your own picnic and some brilliant Earlybird ticket offers, it really is a great value day out.

“The event has grown enormously over the years, and we're determined to make 2027 our biggest and best yet, with an amazing line-up, fantastic production and a brilliant day out for everyone.

“I'd also like to say a huge thank you to our returning headline sponsor, Hall & Pickles, whose continued support is hugely appreciated, along with the wonderful volunteers at Poynton Rotary who help make this event possible.”

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