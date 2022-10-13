Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED

op tier cutting edge contemporary artists have been hand-picked to respond to ‘Cages’ themes, style and storytelling.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

On Wednesday 12 October, The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios launched their new exhibition 'CAGED'.

See photos below!

This third collaboration between The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios is inspired by 'Cages', the new production, fresh from LA, which was recently unveiled to UK audiences at Riverside. Top tier cutting edge contemporary artists have been hand-picked to respond to 'Cages' themes, style and storytelling. The exhibition includes: a life-like beating human heart lenticular artwork by the superstar light artist Lauren Baker; a futuristic handmade neon flower painting by the multidisciplinary artist Naomi Wallens; contributions from newcomers to the Art Hound Family, the Cameron Twins; and a custom neon monkey installation by 'Punk Rock Legend' Mark Illuminati and Amy Winehouse's tattoo artist Henry Hate.


The opening event saw the artists joined by members of the cast of Cages who were photographed with key exhibits before taking the stage for their evening's performance.

The show runs until 1 January and is free to enter at Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith.

Photo credit: Elliott Franks

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios

Photos: The Art Hound Gallery and Riverside Studios Launch New Exhibition CAGED
a??Cageda?? art exhibition at the Riverside Studios


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Elixir Festival Comes To Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Next WeekThe Elixir Festival Comes To Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Next Week
October 13, 2022

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's newest programme sheds light on creative ageing with two Sadler's Wells productions including a documentary featuring iconic Germaine Acogny and celebrated Pina Bausch dancer Malou Airaudo – a founding member of Pina Bausch's Tanztheater Wuppertal in 1973. The two artists developed common ground[s], a new duet co-produced by Sadler's Wells, currently on tour. 
Photos: First Look at ALADDIN at the Wolverhampton GrandPhotos: First Look at ALADDIN at the Wolverhampton Grand
October 13, 2022

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched this year’s magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which opens on Saturday 3 December. Check out photos here!  
The World's Most Dangerous Magic Show Starring Richard Cadell Comes To WolverhamptonThe World's Most Dangerous Magic Show Starring Richard Cadell Comes To Wolverhampton
October 13, 2022

This Halloween, prepare to be dazzled, petrified and astounded: the world's most dangerous magic show X-TREME MAGIC is coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Monday 31 October starring Richard Cadell, who gave audiences a taste of his mind blowing act in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's 2018 pantomime Sleeping Beauty!
Cast Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at The GaietyCast Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at The Gaiety
October 13, 2022

See Sleeping Beauty at The Gaiety this Christmas and discover that there's nothing more powerful than a girl who trusts her own heart.
Isha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in MumbaiIsha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in Mumbai
October 12, 2022

Isha Ambani today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.