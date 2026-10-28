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Photos: Serge Clivio Returns to Gramercy Theatre With SERGE AND FRIENDS 6

The concert featured performances from Alia Hodge, who performed a Stevie Wonder medley, and Drew Arisco, who joined Clivio for a Queen duet.

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Serge Clivio returned to Gramercy Theatre this past weekend for Serge and Friends 6. Clivio and longtime collaborator and music director Mike Stapleton led a 26-song set featuring rock and roll performances alongside a lineup of returning guest artists.

The concert featured performances from Alia Hodge, who performed a Stevie Wonder medley, and Drew Arisco, who joined Clivio for a Queen duet. Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, Emily Royer, Daniel Scott Walton, Jessica Kundla, and Tyler Whitaker also returned for the sixth installment of the concert series.

Throughout the evening, Clivio performed alongside his guests, showcasing a range of musical styles and vocal performances. Serge and Friends 6 continued the annual concert series, bringing together Clivio and his collaborators for an evening of live music.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio and Tyler Whitaker

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio, Michael Mahady, Alexa Lebersfeld

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Serge Clivio and Drew Arisco

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Serge Clivio and Alia Hodge

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Serge Clivio and Jessica Kundla

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Serge Clivio and Daniel Scott Walton

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Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton

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Serge Clivio and Alexa Lebersfeld

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Serge Clivio and Michael Mahady

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Serge Clivio

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Mike Stapleton

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Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton

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The Cast of SERGE AND FRIENDS 6

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio

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Serge Clivio, Alexa Lebersfeld, Alia Hodge, Emily Royer, Jessica Kundla

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Serge Clivio, Drew Arisco, Tyler Whitaker, Daniel Scott Walton, Michael Mahady


Photo Credit: Michael Hull.


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