Photos: Serge Clivio Returns to Gramercy Theatre With SERGE AND FRIENDS 6

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Serge Clivio returned to Gramercy Theatre this past weekend for Serge and Friends 6. Clivio and longtime collaborator and music director Mike Stapleton led a 26-song set featuring rock and roll performances alongside a lineup of returning guest artists.

The concert featured performances from Alia Hodge, who performed a Stevie Wonder medley, and Drew Arisco, who joined Clivio for a Queen duet. Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, Emily Royer, Daniel Scott Walton, Jessica Kundla, and Tyler Whitaker also returned for the sixth installment of the concert series.

Throughout the evening, Clivio performed alongside his guests, showcasing a range of musical styles and vocal performances. Serge and Friends 6 continued the annual concert series, bringing together Clivio and his collaborators for an evening of live music.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull



Photo Credit: Michael Hull.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 55 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming