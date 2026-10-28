Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Serge Clivio Returns to Gramercy Theatre With SERGE AND FRIENDS 6
The concert featured performances from Alia Hodge, who performed a Stevie Wonder medley, and Drew Arisco, who joined Clivio for a Queen duet.
Serge Clivio returned to Gramercy Theatre this past weekend for Serge and Friends 6. Clivio and longtime collaborator and music director Mike Stapleton led a 26-song set featuring rock and roll performances alongside a lineup of returning guest artists.
The concert featured performances from Alia Hodge, who performed a Stevie Wonder medley, and Drew Arisco, who joined Clivio for a Queen duet. Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, Emily Royer, Daniel Scott Walton, Jessica Kundla, and Tyler Whitaker also returned for the sixth installment of the concert series.
Throughout the evening, Clivio performed alongside his guests, showcasing a range of musical styles and vocal performances. Serge and Friends 6 continued the annual concert series, bringing together Clivio and his collaborators for an evening of live music.
Photo Credit: Michael Hull
Serge Clivio and Tyler Whitaker
Serge Clivio, Michael Mahady, Alexa Lebersfeld
Serge Clivio and Drew Arisco
Serge Clivio and Jessica Kundla
Serge Clivio and Daniel Scott Walton
Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton
Serge Clivio and Alexa Lebersfeld
Serge Clivio and Michael Mahady
Mike Stapleton
Serge Clivio and Mike Stapleton
The Cast of SERGE AND FRIENDS 6
Serge Clivio, Alexa Lebersfeld, Alia Hodge, Emily Royer, Jessica Kundla
Serge Clivio, Drew Arisco, Tyler Whitaker, Daniel Scott Walton, Michael Mahady
Photo Credit: Michael Hull.
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