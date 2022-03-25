Photos: Leeds Playhouse Presents SAY YES TO TESS

New production images capture the new musical SAY YES TO TESS, a laugh-out-loud funny musical, inspired by theatre-maker Tess Seddon's real-life experiences in the world of UK politics. The musical is open now at Leeds Playhouse until Saturday 2 April before transferring Camden People's Theatre in London Tuesday 5 - Saturday 16 April.

Colourfully re-imagining Tess's time as a Yorkshire Party candidate, this entertaining and accessible musical is for those who don't think politics is for them. Giving audiences a glimpse into the weird and wonderful 'behind the scenes' world of politics, from canvassing to hustings, the production is brought to the stage by TheatreState, in association with Leeds Playhouse.

The cast includes Kofi Dennis,, Jamie Noar (Sacha/MD), Purvi Parmar (Dani/Sue), Tess Seddon, and Andrew Whitehead (Kev/Dad) and follows the 30-year-old Labour voter from London to Leeds, where she has returned to try and win back her boyfriend. Temping at a call centre and trying to survive a frosty house-share, she's feeling lost, until she meets the Yorkshire Party and is inspired to stand in the 2017 UK General Election as a candidate for Leeds North East.

Thrust into the spotlight, Tess takes the Yorkshire Party's passion for people, park & rides and Yorkshire devolution to the streets, finding friends in unlikely places. But with the General Election growing closer, she starts to question whether she's doing the right thing.

This is a story about hearing every voice. Self-certified talentless singer Tess plays herself alongside a cast of actors, singers and musicians - finding herself in a world she doesn't belong.

Photo Credit: Zoe Martin