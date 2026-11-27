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All new photos have been released from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, now playing at Leicester’s Curve theatre. Performances will continue through 16 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Leicestershire actor Jonny Fines plays the eccentric and mysterious Willy Wonka. Fines has appeared in numerous Made at Curve productions, including as the Scarecrow in THE WIZARD OF OZ (2022), as Johnny in MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE (2019), as Zack Mayo in the UK tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN – THE MUSICAL (2018) and as Kenickie in GREASE (2016). His stage credits also include ANNIE (Piccadilly Theatre and UK tour), THE SOUND OF MUSIC (UK tour) and AVENUE Q (UK tour). On screen, Fines’ credits include THE JETTY (BBC), DEVI (Sky Arts), EASTENDERS (BBC) and CORONATION STREET (ITV).

The role of Charlie Bucket is shared by Lucas Kerr, Jett Moises, William Stafford and Theo Wake.

Charlie’s Grandpa Joe is played by David-Michael Johnson (STARLIGHT EXPRESS, international tours and WE WILL ROCK YOU, UK tour). Curve leading lady Molly Lynch returns to Leicester as Mrs Bucket, following Made at Curve productions of MY FAIR LADY and THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

Playing Violet Beauregarde is Serei Knight-Francis, Shamiso Nyamuda and Tida Nyamuda. The role of Mr Beauregarde is played by Lejaun Sheppard (COME FROM AWAY, Phoenix Theatre and TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, Aldwych Theatre).

The role of Mike Teavee is shared by Kyrelle Lammy, Leo Hollingsworth and Samuel Smith. Rachel Izen returns to Curve as Mrs Teavee, having previously performed in productions of BILLY ELLIOT, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and KINKY BOOTS.

Matilda Hennessy, Rose Jammeh and Sophie Purnell play Veruca Salt. Mr Salt is played by Darren Bennett (TITANIQUE, Criterion Theatre, GREASE, Curve, Dominion Theatre and UK tour, SCROOGE and THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Curve).

Augustus Gloop is played by Thomas Burton, George Consterdine and Benjamin Dalton. Lizzie Bea (SISTER ACT, UK tour and HAIRSPRAY, London Coliseum) plays Mrs Gloop.

Michelle Cornelius (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Her Majesty’s Theatre) plays Grandma Josephine, Thea Jo Wolfe (THE MAD ONES, The Other Palace) plays Grandma Georgina, Samuel Sarpong-Broni (HAMILTON, Victoria Palace Theatre) plays Grandpa George, Liam Doyle (KINKY BOOTS, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) plays Jerry, Sinead Kenny (THE PRODUCERS, Garrick Theatre) plays Cherry and Aisha Davis (THE HARDER THEY COME, Theatre Royal Stratford East) plays Mrs Green.

The company also includes ensemble cast members Elsie Buckley (DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL, Barbican), Ru Fisher (KINKY BOOTS, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum), Liam McEvoy (KINKY BOOTS, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum), Billy Medlin (JACK & THE BEANSTALK, Aylesbury Waterside) and Hannah Nuttall (BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL, Curve and Lowry). Making his professional debut, Jordan Dixon joins Rachel Jayne Picar (A CHORUS LINE, Curve, Sadler’s Wells and UK and Japan tours) as onstage swings, with Joseph Craig (MAMMA MIA!, Novello Theatre) and Tori McDougall (KINKY BOOTS, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum) as offstage swings.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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