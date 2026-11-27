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All new photos have been released from Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Leeds Playhouse. The show is now playing in the Playhouse's Quarry Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The production is directed by Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director Tom Wright and stars West End performer Joel Montague as the Grinch.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the musical follows the record-breaking Broadway success of the original production and is a centrepiece of the Playhouse's festive programme and Tom Wright's inaugural season as Artistic Director. Produced in association with Running Subway, this brand-new UK production is delighting audiences throughout the holiday season.

Joel Montague leads the cast as the Grinch, joined by West Yorkshire actor Jack Arnold making his stage debut as Young Max, and Yorkshire stage and screen star Matt Sutton as Old Max.

The residents of Who-ville are brought to life by Alison Fitzjohn as Grandma Who, Luke Latchman as Papa Who, Sharon Wattis as Mama Who and Timothy Speyer as Grandpa Who.

The ensemble company features Tom Ansell, Sèyí Awe, Kathryn Barnes, Emily Barnett-Salter, Jessica Barton, Jack Campbell, Zephaniah Gould, Harumi Maeda, Cara Gabrielle Thomas and Jacob Whawell, creating the vibrant world of Who-ville through dazzling choreography, festive spectacle and memorable musical performances.

Joining Tom Wright on the creative team are Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett, Choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Nick Barstow, Musical Director Livi van Warmelo, Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria, Sound Designers Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time, Associate Director Gitika Buttoo, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer and Supervisor Alice Hard, Assistant Designer and Costume Supervisor Rachael Griffin, Assistant Musical Director Jonathan Mitra, Orchestral Management BW Musicians, Video Designer Gino Ricardo Green, Associate Lighting Designer and Lighting Programmer Sam Osborne, Associate Sound Designer for Sound Quiet Time Elliot Williams, Casting Director Annelie Powell CDG, Casting Associate Charlotte Agnew Fox, Young Company Casting Directors and General Managers Keston and Keston and Young Company Director (Cover) Verity Richards

The production also features a company of 14 young performers from across the North of England, selected following an extensive open casting process led by Leeds Playhouse and children's casting directors Keston & Keston.

Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical continues its festive run at Leeds Playhouse until 16 January. Due to popular demand, additional performances have been added, with audiences also able to enjoy Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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