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Playhouse East in Haggerston has opened its major new production of Casserole, starring Louisa Lytton (EastEnders, 2:22 A Ghost Story) and James Alexandrou (EastEnders, Shakespeare's Globe, Citadel). Running until 19 December 2026, this brand-new staging marks the first time Alexandrou and Lytton have performed together on stage. Check out photos from the show below!

Developed by Playhouse East, a dynamic London-based acting and writing collective, Casserole is a dark comedy set around Christmas, exploring whether love can exist between two people with diametrically opposing views on the afterlife. Kate has had another panic attack. Since the death of her mother, she has become convinced her mother is sending her signs from beyond the grave and she needs Dom to help her understand what they mean. Then she finds him eating perhaps the biggest sign yet: the last casserole her mother ever made. Written by James Alexandrou, Kate Kelly Flood and Dominic Morgan, and directed by Alexandrou, this one-act, real-time two-hander is a funny, emotionally raw, and accessible look at how grief impacts intimacy, asking a serious philosophical question beneath its domestic setting.

Casserole was developed over roughly five years through improvisational workshops at Playhouse East. The guiding principle: actors are not simply interpreters of finished work; they are an integral part of generating it. Born out of a collaborative culture where actors, writers and directors built work together in a room without financial friction, the work came first and the theatre followed. Casserole is not just a production staged at Playhouse East; it is the ultimate expression of how the venue believes theatre should be made.

Earlier in its development, Casserole earned critical acclaim during its run at the Arcola Theatre, garnering three Off West End Award nominations including Best New Play, Best Duo Performance and Best Set Design. Lytton, who attended the original Arcola run as an audience member, actively campaigned to bring this new production to life after seeking an exposed, actor-led stage role.

This 2026 production is a complete, fully realised reimagining of the play, created specifically for Playhouse East's intimate 84-seat theatre. Upgraded with ambitious design, higher production values and an accessible £30 ticket price, it marks the evolution of Casserole from an intimate development piece into a flagship production for Playhouse East.

Photo Credit: Kit Mackenzie

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