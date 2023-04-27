Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the First Photoshoot For DIVAS LONDON, Opening in June

The show is at The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue, Drury Lane, London from 15th June for three limited week season!

Apr. 27, 2023  

London's leading adult pantomime producers The Entertainment Providers sashay back into the West End this Summer with a brand new party show Divas London at The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue, Drury Lane, London from 15th June for three limited week season! Check out all new photos from the show's photoshoot below!

Divas London is a brand new LIVE all singing all dancing party show celebrating the world's greatest Divas Powerhouses Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, Brittany Spears, Beyonce, Diana Ross as well London's home bred talent Amy Winehouse and Adele.

The show will feature a top West End cast and dancers with Drag compere the hilarious Simon Gross.

Audiences will be treated to a night of their classic DIVA anthems I Want To Dance With Somebody , I'm Every Woman , If I Could Turn Back Time, Hot Stuff, Natural Woman, Material Girl, Think, Single Ladies , Proud Mary, Back To Black and lots more.

The show will also feature comedy tributes to The Spice Girls, Kate Bush and Queen Of Country Dolly Parton( like never seen before ) as well as dazzling costumes , audience participation galore making this London's number one night out!

Ginny Lazzoni General Manager at the Prince of Wales says; "We are super excited for this opportunity to house this brand new party show for London, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the venue. It's a show not to miss!"

Simon Gross

Simon Gross, Conor Ensor

Simon Gross

Simon Gross

Rebecca Williamson, Mollie-Mason King, Simon Gross, Pamelaivonne-Cole, and Conor Ensor




