Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre

Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, The Moors is a gripping Gothic tale about isolation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

The Hope Theatre has released rehearsal photos for their forthcoming production of award-winning American playwright Jen Silverman's The Moors, with all six performers graduating from drama school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, The Moors is a gripping Gothic tale about isolation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen. Part of the theatre's Autumn season, this will be the first professional production of The Moors in the UK and is directed by the theatre's artistic director, Phil Bartlett.

Meredith Lewis (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama) plays the role of Emilie, with Imogen Mackenzie (RADA) as Agatha and Kenia Fenton (Birmingham Conservatoire) as Huldey. The role of Marjory will be played by Tamara Fairbairn (Fourth Monkey), with Peter Hadfield (Drama Studio London) as the Mastiff and Matilda Childs (London College of Music) completing the cast as the Moor-Hen.

Artistic Director of the Hope Theatre and Director Phil Bartlett comments, We met so many wonderful performers during the auditions this summer that we could feasibly have cast the production three times over! I'm so delighted with the exceptionally talented actors we've found, and can't wait to share Jen Silverman's delightfully dark story with audiences this October.

A young governess arrives at a mansion on the bleak and windswept moors - but there's no sign of the child she's been employed to look after... A period drama with one foot firmly in the present, The Moors is a queer thriller and macabre comedy set within a harsh and powerful landscape.

Photo Credit: Ella Dale

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton and Imogen Mackenzie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Imogen Mackenzie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Meredith Lewis

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Matilda Childs

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Peter Hadfield, Tamara Fairbair and Meredith Lewis

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for THE MOORS At The Hope Theatre
Phil Bartlett and Meredith Lewis


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE and BROKEN WINGS: THE MUSICAL to Stream on BroadwayHDSasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE and BROKEN WINGS: THE MUSICAL to Stream on BroadwayHD
September 15, 2022

BroadwayHD will debut the exclusive worldwide release of Broken Wings: The Musical and Sasha Regan’s All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore to their platform on September 22nd. 
Soho Theatre Announces Cast For SUPER HIGH RESOLUTIONSoho Theatre Announces Cast For SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION
September 15, 2022

Blanche McIntyre directs Nathan Ellis' Verity Bargate Award shortlisted Super High Resolution – a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people.
Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's TheatrePhotos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
September 15, 2022

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances last year, production photos have been released for For a Palestinian which returns for its first full-length run at Camden People’s Theatre this September before heading to Bristol Old Vic in October.
Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres Across The UK in 2023Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres Across The UK in 2023
September 15, 2022

Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby is returning to theatres across the UK in Spring 2023. The ballet will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday 8 March before touring to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre and London's Sadler's Wells. 
English Touring Opera to Return to the Stage This Autumn With HANDELFESTEnglish Touring Opera to Return to the Stage This Autumn With HANDELFEST
September 14, 2022

English Touring Opera will return to stages across the UK this autumn with ‘Handelfest’, showcasing three of Handel’s finest operas – Ottone, Agrippina and Tamerlano – giving audiences up and down the country the chance to immerse themselves in the music of one of the world’s greatest composers.