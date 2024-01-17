Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

By: Jan. 17, 2024

All new rehearsal photos have been released for When You Pass Over My Tomb at the Arcola Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Performances run 7 February - 2 March.

Sergio Blanco and Daniel Goldman return to the Arcola Theatre, after the success of their critically acclaimed, OFFIE award winning productions of Thebes Land and The Rage of Narcissus, to tell a mesmerising story of love and lust beyond the grave.

Three ghosts meet in a theatre. The first ghost says… “Let me tell you a love story to die for…”

Flitting between storytelling and autofiction, three recently deceased actors take on the roles of political exile, medical pathologist and Sergio himself to recount one man’s search for meaning as he careens between a life changing decision and an unspeakable act of love. Male desire, friendship and eroticism intertwine in this darkly comic metatheatrical new play about consent and legacy by Latin America’s most prominent living playwright that asks, can we learn how better to die? Can we learn how better to live?

Daniel Goldman says “It's an honour to direct the English language world premiere of this dazzling new play by Latin America's greatest living playwright. In my mind, no one is more brilliant than Sergio at putting our moral boundaries under the microscope and making us see our world with new eyes.”

Sergio Blanco says “This play is my homage to London, which is the city where I would like to be buried, near the Thames, the Globe and Turner's paintings.”

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Recommended For You