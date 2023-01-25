Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant

The play is the first major production to run at Southwark Playhouse's brand new space in Elephant and Castle; Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Get a first look inside rehearsal for The Walworth Farce, opening at the new Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The new venue, situated in Dante Place, is a literal stone's throw from Walworth Road; making The Walworth Farce (set precisely in council accommodation on that street) a particularly apt choice. The work, fully produced by Southwark Playhouse - will run from February 17 - March 18, 2023 and is directed by Nicky Allpress with design by Anisha Field and lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

The Walworth Farce is a remarkable play about what can happen when we become stuck in the stories we tell about our lives. Visceral and tender, the play combines hilarious moments with shocking realism. First performed in Galway, Cork and Dublin in 2006 it was revived at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh in 2007 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it won a Fringe First award. The play received its London premiere at The National Theatre in September 2008.

Dan Skinner

Dan Skinner and Killian Coyle

Dan Skinner, Killian Coyle and Emmet Byrne

Director Nicky Allpress, and Emmet Byrne

Emmet Byrne and director Nicky Allpress

Emmet Byrne, Dan Skinner and director Nicky Allpress

Killian Coyle and Emmet Byrne

Killian Coyle

Rachelle Diedericks and director Nicky Allpress

Emmet Byrne, Killian Coyle, Dan Skinner and Rachelle Diedericks



More Hot Stories For You


