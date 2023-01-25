Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Get a first look inside rehearsal for The Walworth Farce, opening at the new Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The new venue, situated in Dante Place, is a literal stone's throw from Walworth Road; making The Walworth Farce (set precisely in council accommodation on that street) a particularly apt choice. The work, fully produced by Southwark Playhouse - will run from February 17 - March 18, 2023 and is directed by Nicky Allpress with design by Anisha Field and lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

The Walworth Farce is a remarkable play about what can happen when we become stuck in the stories we tell about our lives. Visceral and tender, the play combines hilarious moments with shocking realism. First performed in Galway, Cork and Dublin in 2006 it was revived at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh in 2007 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it won a Fringe First award. The play received its London premiere at The National Theatre in September 2008.