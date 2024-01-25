Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Performances run 4 February - 3 March.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 2 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

 First  performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song  cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the  Gatehouse in February. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Written and composed by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown  (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), the raw and magnificent show  features musical theatre fan favourites including ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’, 'Stars and the  Moon' and ‘King of the World’. Stunning vocals combined with beautifully written lyrics and a  moving score create this visceral, raw production that takes audiences on a journey, teetering  on the edge of one moment that can shape the rest of your life. Each sensational song captures  a different moment, all strung together to creatively explore the human condition from vastly  different New World perspectives. 

The incredible cast includes Lizzy Parker (Heathers the Musical, Original UK & Ireland Tour; Elixir, The Other Palace); Eleanor Frances (Woven The Musical, Nine Muses Theatre Co.; Hamlet  in Pieces, Dixon Studio); Luke Walsh (We Will Rock You, Anthem of the Seas; Rock of Ages, UK  tour; and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell, Dominion Theatre; Are You As Nervous As I  Am?, Greenwich Theatre). 


 

Photo Credit: Clarissa Debenham

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Luke Walsh

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Lizzy Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Luke Walsh and Christopher Cameron

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Lizzy Parker and Jonah Sercombe

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Lizzy Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Kai Wright

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Elizabeth Chalmers

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Christopher Cameron




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024 Photo
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024

Following UK-wide success in 2023, Blackeyed Theatre is reviving its acclaimed Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear in Spring 2024, including a three-week London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough

2
The Andie Airfix Exhibition Comes to Warrington Museum And Art Gallery in February Photo
'The Andie Airfix Exhibition' Comes to Warrington Museum And Art Gallery in February

A legendary graphic designer who worked with some of the biggest names in rock and pop is to have his incredible career highlights exhibited in his hometown.

3
Cult Horror Story PONTYPOOL Will Be Staged By Wales Millennium Centre Photo
Cult Horror Story PONTYPOOL Will Be Staged By Wales Millennium Centre

Join Grant Mazzy and his team at Beacon Radio for a strictly limited run of Pontypool at Wales Millennium Centre's Weston Studio on 30 October - 9 November 2024.

4
NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25 Photo
NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25

NEWSREVUE, the Guinness World Record-breaking, longest-running live comedy show, continues to delight audiences at Canal Café Theatre in Little Venice. With a cast change every 6 weeks, this current affairs parody song and sketch show is a must-see for comedy newcomers.

More Hot Stories For You

NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25NEWSREVUE Continues to Delight Audiences at Canal Café Theatre Until February 25
Debra Stephenson Joins Matthew Cottle in the UK Tour Of Michael McManus's PARTY GAMESDebra Stephenson Joins Matthew Cottle in the UK Tour Of Michael McManus's PARTY GAMES
Storyhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the CityStoryhouse and That Beer Place Unveil Chester Craft Beer Expo: A Unique Experience in the Heart of the City
Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This SpringJoseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Wilde Theatre (3/27-3/28)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Spotlight Theatre (1/27-1/27)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (3/14-3/15)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Alexandra (1/28-1/28)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Palace Theatre (2/15-2/15)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
New Theatre Royal (4/30-5/01)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Elgiva Theatre (5/02-5/02)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
West Cliffe Theatre (3/17-3/17)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
New Theatre Royal (1/30-1/31)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Playhouse (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You