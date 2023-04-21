Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard

Performances run 4 to 27 May.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Take a sneak peek into rehearsals for the revival of musical play NEXT DOOR'S BABY by Matthew Strachan and Bernie Gaughan playing at Theatre At The Tabard from 4 to 27 May.

First performed at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2008, this new production, directed by Keith Strachan, is the first revival of this witty and poignant musical play and the first musical to be staged at Theatre at the Tabard since its reopening last year under the new management of Take Note Theatre.

1950's Dublin and two families living in adjoining terraced houses become locked in a bitter matriarchal feud about a Bonny Baby competition run by the local newspaper.

Mrs O'Brien is widowed, hard-up, but ferociously proud of her five children; Dickie, Orla, Sheila, Larry and little Conor, the baby who will put their name in lights. She is icily polite to 'her next door', Mrs Hennessy, whose lifestyle is one of ease.

Against a traditionally Irish backdrop, where respectability is all and you judge a woman by the dazzling whiteness of her net curtains, each family nurses a secret; one that could unite them or tear them apart. It's only on the eve of the Bonny Baby final that we discover their fate.

Directed by Keith Strachan with live music and featuring a cast of eight, this musical play of bickering neighbourhood families plays for a limited four week run as part of the Theatre at the Tabard's brand-new Spring/Summer Season.

The cast includes former World Champion Irish Dancer Hayley-Jo Murphy and is joined by Jackie Pulford, Abigail Williams, Ben Hannigan, Amber Deasy, Logan McQuillan, Shaylyn Gibson and Sam Woodhams.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
The O'Brien Family

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Shaylyn Gibson as Miriam and Sam Woodham''s as Conrad

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
The Hennessy Family

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Tabard Hayley-Jo Murphy as Sheila, Amber Deasy as Orla and Ben Hannigan as Dickie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NEXT DOOR'S BABY at Theatre at The Tabard
Director Keith Strachan




