Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GYPSY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The production runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 19 May to 30 September.

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Gypsy. The production runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 19 May to 30 September.

The images feature some of the cast, including Shona White (Mama Rose); Blythe Jandoo (Louise); Patricia Panther (June); Ben Stock (Herbie); Oliver Cookson (Pop Rose/Mr Goldstone); Matthew Churcher (LA/Cigar); Rachael McAllister (Mazeppa); Robbie Scott (Tulsa); Joseph Tweedale (Yonkers/Weber); Jack Ward (Angie); Trudy Ward (Electra/Agnes), and Kristin Weichen Wong (Tessie Tura).

Gypsy is one of the greatest and most dazzling of all musicals. Based on the tantalising comedic memoirs of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, it tells the amusing and sassy story of pushy showbiz mother Rose, who travels across America with her daughters, Baby June and Louise, in search of success with their homemade vaudeville act.

When Baby June leaves the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star, and will do almost anything to see her daughter break into the big time.

Gypsy is directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti (Blonde Bombshells in 1943 and co-director Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

