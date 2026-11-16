"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: HARRY MILAS: MAGIC IN THE DITCH in Rehearsal at Shoreditch Town Hall
Performances will run 20 November – 11 December 2026.
Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch, created and performed by Milas, and directed by Tony Award-winner, Patrick Marber, will run at The Ditch, Shoreditch Town Hall, 20 November – 11 December 2026. Check out photos from rehearsal below!
Beneath the faded grandeur of Shoreditch Town Hall lie secret corridors and beautiful old rooms known as The Ditch...For three weeks only, magician Harry Milas presents an intimate, immersive show of sleight of hand, personal reckoning and extraordinary skill. Once fascinated by card sharps and con artists, Milas mastered their clandestine techniques, even training security teams to catch them. Following his acclaimed West End run, Milas explores unexplored territory in this new show.
Further creatives include: Isabella Van Braeckel (Designer); Sarah Spencer (Sound Designer and Composer); Nathan Wilson (Magic Consultant). Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch is produced by Barbary Bry and Neil Senturia. The executive producers are Patrick Myles and David Luff, and the general managers are Wild Yak.
Harry Milas is an Australian sleight-of-hand artist, writer and theatre maker based in London. His solo show The Unfair Advantage, an evening at the card table for 35 people at a time, won Best Magic at Adelaide Fringe and held a residency inside the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon. It went on to play Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Rep, the Edinburgh Fringe and a West End season at @sohoplace. He has trained casino security teams to detect card cheating and designed magic for Australian theatre companies including Belvoir.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Jack the Ripper - Theatre show, Longdown near Exeter
Longdown Village Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
The Drifters
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/22-11/22)
|
Albert's Boy
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (2/26-3/20)
|
Wolf Country
Alnwick Playhouse (1/21-1/30)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/29-12/29)
|
The Sensational 60s Experience
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/20-11/20)
|
Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/17-12/18)
|
La La Land in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/31-12/31)
|
Adam Garcia's Emerald Storm
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/17-11/17)
|
SIMILIE
Jacksons Lane (11/17-11/17)