Photos: HARRY MILAS: MAGIC IN THE DITCH in Rehearsal at Shoreditch Town Hall

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Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch, created and performed by Milas, and directed by Tony Award-winner, Patrick Marber, will run at The Ditch, Shoreditch Town Hall, 20 November – 11 December 2026. Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Beneath the faded grandeur of Shoreditch Town Hall lie secret corridors and beautiful old rooms known as The Ditch...For three weeks only, magician Harry Milas presents an intimate, immersive show of sleight of hand, personal reckoning and extraordinary skill. Once fascinated by card sharps and con artists, Milas mastered their clandestine techniques, even training security teams to catch them. Following his acclaimed West End run, Milas explores unexplored territory in this new show.

Further creatives include: Isabella Van Braeckel (Designer); Sarah Spencer (Sound Designer and Composer); Nathan Wilson (Magic Consultant). Harry Milas: Magic In The Ditch is produced by Barbary Bry and Neil Senturia. The executive producers are Patrick Myles and David Luff, and the general managers are Wild Yak.

Harry Milas is an Australian sleight-of-hand artist, writer and theatre maker based in London. His solo show The Unfair Advantage, an evening at the card table for 35 people at a time, won Best Magic at Adelaide Fringe and held a residency inside the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon. It went on to play Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Rep, the Edinburgh Fringe and a West End season at @sohoplace. He has trained casino security teams to detect card cheating and designed magic for Australian theatre companies including Belvoir.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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