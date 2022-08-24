Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LYSISTRATA at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Lysistrata is a modern retelling of Aristophanes' seminal comedy, written by Sophie Ellerby.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022 Â 

Rehearsal images have been released for Lysistrata, a re-imagined classic, showcasing emerging young West London talent and exciting new writing. Lysistrata is playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre through Thursday 08 September - Saturday 10 September 2022. Commissioned by the Lyric for our SPRINGBOARD 2022 trainees, Lysistrata is a modern retelling of Aristophanes' seminal comedy, written by Sophie Ellerby (Three, Arcola) and directed by the Genesis Future Directors Award-winning Diyan Zora (Klippies, Young Vic).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast features all ten trainees of this year's SPRINGBOARD, a ground-breaking, free two-year training programme providing unrivalled theatre-based training and development opportunities to nurture the next generation of performers. In order to qualify and be admitted to this innovative performance pathway programme, all applicants had to be 18-25 years old, live in one of the West London boroughs, have had little to no formal performance training and currently underrepresented in the theatre industry. SPRINGBOARD is kindly supported by EsmÃ©e Fairbairn Foundation and The Emmanuel Kaye Foundation who have helped to launch the programme through funding over the next three years for the first 30 trainees.

The witty, sharp, and highly topical comedy follows the story of the title character Lysistrata, a medical student who decides to withhold her medical expertise at a sit-in protest at a STI clinic as a result of the NHS being consistently underfunded and the government's further cuts to vital medical bursaries. It brings together a strong ensemble of ten SPRINGBOARD trainees, including Adelaide Banks as Cleo; Kane Feagan as Marie; Chanel Fernandes as Lysistrata; Rees Jenkins as Callum; Georgia-Rose Oliver as Kylie; Sam Purkis as Hugo; James Douglas-Quarcoopome as Michael; Ryan Stevens as Darren; Wilf Walsworth as Nicolas; and Romario Williams as Eli.

'We're striking. No treatments. No shifts. No seminars.'
Between working a zillion part-time jobs and campaigning to save the NHS, sixth year medical student Lysistrata is struggling to stay afloat. When a viral social media thread calls for all medical students to strike, she knows the perfect place to stage her protest - the local STI clinic. But the students' sit-in is interrupted by a surprising patient whose personal predicament provides Lysistrata an opportunity for great political change... an itch too fortuitous not to scratch.

Lyisistrata is written by Sophie Ellerby, directed by Diyan Zora, set and costume design by Alys Whitehead, lighting design by George Ogilvie, sound design and composition by Russell Ditchfield.

Photo credit: Harry Elletson

Romario Williams, Ryan Stevens, Georgia-Rose Oliver & Wilf Walsworth
Romario Williams, Ryan Stevens, Georgia-Rose Oliver & Wilf Walsworth

Adelaide Banks and James Douglas-Quarcoopome,
Adelaide Banks and James Douglas-Quarcoopome,

Adelaide Banks and Romario Williams
Adelaide Banks and Romario Williams

Chanel Fernandes, Adelaide Banks and Diyan Zora
Chanel Fernandes, Adelaide Banks and Diyan Zora

James Douglas-Quarcoopome, Chanel Fernandes and Georgia-Rose Oliver
James Douglas-Quarcoopome, Chanel Fernandes and Georgia-Rose Oliver

Wilf Walsworth
Wilf Walsworth

Rees Jenkins and James Douglas-Quarcoopome
Rees Jenkins and James Douglas-Quarcoopome

Romario Williams and Ryan Stevens
Romario Williams and Ryan Stevens

Sam Purkis and Adelaide Banks
Sam Purkis and Adelaide Banks

James Douglas-Quarcoopome and Romario Williams
James Douglas-Quarcoopome and Romario Williams

Kane Feagan
Kane Feagan

Adelaide Banks
Adelaide Banks

Diyan Zora
Diyan Zora

Georgia-Rose Oliver
Georgia-Rose Oliver





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At ELIZABETH FRY: THE ANGEL OF PRISONS At Canning Town LibraryPhotos: First Look At ELIZABETH FRY: THE ANGEL OF PRISONS At Canning Town Library
August 24, 2022

Three prisoners have a story to tell. Itâ€™s the story of Elizabeth Fry and how she changed prisons forever. But this is not a history lesson. Youâ€™ll hear both contemporary and historical language. Youâ€™ll see both modern-day and period mash-up costumes. Because the question remains the same today as it did in Elizabeth Fryâ€™s time: does prison actually work? See photos of the cast!
Cast Announced for SUS at Park TheatreCast Announced for SUS at Park Theatre
August 24, 2022

The cast has been announced for Dilated Theatre Company's revival of Barrie Keeffe's SUS: joining director Paul Tomlinson in returning to the show following their 2013 production, Alexander Neal will reprise his role as Karn. He is joined by British-Montserratian actor Stedroy Cabey as Delroy, and Fergal Coghlan (For King and Country Southwark Playhouse, The Mousetrap St Martin's Theatre) completes the cast as Wilby.
Leah Lamarr to Present NFTs Tour Now, Playing at Edinburgh Fringe FestivalLeah Lamarr to Present NFTs Tour Now, Playing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
August 24, 2022

Leah Lamarr, a Los Angeles comedian who rose to prominence in 2020 after joining the then-private social audio app, Clubhouse - returns with her highly anticipated tour performing her new live show NFTs (Nice F*cking Titties) during Edinburgh Fringe Festival that runs from Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LYSISTRATA at the Lyric Hammersmith TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LYSISTRATA at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
August 24, 2022

Rehearsal images have been released for Lysistrata, a re-imagined classic, showcasing emerging young West London talent and exciting new writing. Lysistrata is playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre through Thursday 08 September â€“ Saturday 10 September 2022.
Cast Announced For THE MOORS Cast at The Hope TheatreCast Announced For THE MOORS Cast at The Hope Theatre
August 24, 2022

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast for their forthcoming production of award-winning American playwright Jen Silverman's The Moors, with all six performers graduating from drama school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.