Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Rose Theatre

Join Charles Dickens and the children of the town, as they take Scrooge on a time-bending, enchanting journey of self-discovery to confront her past, present and future.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The Rose Theatre will present A Christmas Carol, adapted by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, with music by Eamonn O'Dwyer and directed by Rosie Jones from 2 December 2022. Press Night 8 December, until 2 January 2023.

See rehearsal photos below!

It's a cold Christmas Eve on the snowy streets of Victorian London, and preparations for another Christmas are well underway - but not for Ebenezer Scrooge. The cruellest, wealthiest woman in town; Scrooge hates charity, she hates carol singers, and most of all... she hates Christmas. Bah, humbug!

Join Charles Dickens and the children of the town, as they take Scrooge on a time-bending, enchanting journey of self-discovery to confront her past, present and future. Can Scrooge open her heart to undo years of misdeeds before it's too late?

From Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, writer of the Olivier Award-winning Emilia, comes a brand-new retelling of Charles Dickens' timeless classic. With all new songs by Eamonn O'Dwyer (Beauty and the Beast) and directed by Rosie Jones (Hansel & Gretel), step into this heart-warming tale of generosity and forgiveness, and experience the spirit of Christmas with the whole family.

This Rose Original Production features a wealth of local talent from the Rose Youth Theatre performing alongside a professional cast.

Penny Layden plays the role of Ebenezer Scrooge joined by Killian Macardle (Bob Cratchit / Marley / Fezziwig), Natasha Magigi (Mrs Cratchit/Pawnbroker), Elexi Walker (Dickens) and Lizzie Winkler (Elizabeth/Ghost of Christmas Present). A Christmas Carol runs

The cast also features forty young people from Rose Youth Theatre who will perform in two alternate casts. The Rose Youth Theatre company includes: Viola Johnson, Lily Rowell (Maud), Jemima Leason, Luke Groarke (Jojo), Alex Forster, Amelie Abbott (Robin), Jacob Towey, Tom Hardman (Fred), Isobel Whurr, Chloe Nichols (Ghost of Christmas Past), Scarlett Coburn, Ellie Searle (Young Ebbie), Benjamin Haxton, Elliot Shepherd (Young Edmund), Cathra Plant, Isla Griffiths (Young Fan), Holly Schofield, Penny Bennet (Apprentice Scrooge/Ricky), Darcey Abel, Jasmine Procter-Tarabanov (Allie/Martha Cratchit), Amelia Forster, Silvia Shea (Eddie/Ernie Cratchit), Isabella Quijano, Alice Young (Spike/Vic Cratchit), Jack Fernie, Skylar Muwonge (Caroline), Sally Page, Summer Toibayeva (Micky), Audrey Johnston, Sam Step (Alex/Stevie), Louie McKillop, Max Middleton (Billy), Florence Datta, Tait Walsingham (Jack), Ted Cullen, Nico Ozag (Frankie/August), Jasmine Duman, Atticus Wright (Kit), Ren Walsingham (Bobby).

Photo credit: Csilla Horváth

Penny Layden

The cast

Penny Layden

Young company cast

The cast

Young company cast

Young company cast

The cast

Killian Macardle and Elexi Walker

Elexi Walker

Elexi Walker and the young company

Penny Layden and Rosie Jones

Natasha Magigi

Lizzie Winkler and the young company cast

Killian Macardle




More Hot Stories For You


