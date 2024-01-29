Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK …IN MALE DUNGEON NO. 5 AFTER A LONG BUT GENERALLY SUCCESSFUL DAY OF TOURS at The Yard Theatre

Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity.
POPULAR
Samuel Takes A Break …in Male Dungeon No. 5 After A Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours Rhianna Ilube’s debut play, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike previews at The Yard Theatre from 9 February (press night 15 February). Go inside rehearsal with new photos here.
Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity. Set in Ghana’s Year of Return in 2019, this genre-blending story follows Samuel, a tour guide, and Orange, a ticket officer, at Cape Coast Castle.
When Black Britons Trev and Letty seek out their roots, suddenly, history isn’t what it used to seem. A seismic shift forces Samuel to confront truths and transform his relationship with history. Audiences will go on a soul-searching odyssey through time, space and one man’s inner turmoil.
Photo Credit: Sophie Williams
Anthony Simpson
Tori Allen-Martin, Stefan Asante-Boateng
Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo
Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo
Videos
|That'll Be The Day
The Baths Hall (2/29-2/29)
|That'll Be The Day
The Playhouse (2/17-2/17)
|Wish You Weren't Here
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (3/14-3/15)
|The Nature of Forgetting
The Storyhouse (3/05-3/06)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Queen's Theatre (3/30-3/30)
|Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
|Don't. Make. Tea
Traverse Theatre (3/21-3/22)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
The Witham (4/25-4/25)
|That'll Be The Day
Loughborough Town Hall (2/27-2/27)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
The BENN Hall (4/22-4/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You