Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK …IN MALE DUNGEON NO. 5 AFTER A LONG BUT GENERALLY SUCCESSFUL DAY OF TOURS at The Yard Theatre

Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Samuel Takes A Break …in Male Dungeon No. 5 After A Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours Rhianna Ilube’s debut play, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike previews at The Yard Theatre from 9 February (press night 15 February). Go inside rehearsal with new photos here. 

Samuel Takes a Break is a journey through colonialism’s impact on British identity. Set in Ghana’s Year of Return in 2019, this genre-blending story follows Samuel, a tour guide, and Orange, a ticket officer, at Cape Coast Castle.

When Black Britons Trev and Letty seek out their roots, suddenly, history isn’t what it used to seem. A seismic shift forces Samuel to confront truths and transform his relationship with history. Audiences will go on a soul-searching odyssey through time, space and one man’s inner turmoil.

Photo Credit: Sophie Williams

Tori Allen-Martin

Fode Simbo

Fode Simbo

Fode Simbo

Anthony Simpson

Tori Allen-Martin, Stefan Asante-Boateng

Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo

Bola Akeju, Fode Simbo




