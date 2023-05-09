Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Trish Wadley Productions

Directed by Nicky Allpress, the production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 1 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Bal Photo 3 Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 4 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars

Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre present the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute's acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. See photos from inside rehearsal below!

Joining the previously announced Amber Anderson (Evelyn) and Luke Newton (Adam), are Carla Harrison-Hodge (Jenny) and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Phillip). Directed by Nicky Allpress, the production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 1 July.

From the producers of Clybourne Park, this will be the first major revival of The Shape of Things since 2004 - a dark comedy about the drama of human relationships and the nature of love and art.

How far would you go for love? For art? What would you be willing to change? What price might you pay?

Adam, a geeky young student, works part-time in an art museum and video store to pay his way through college. When he meets post-grad art student Evelyn, his life changes as she instils in him a new-found confidence. As she encourages him to change his appearance, soon Adam is attracting attention he has never had before. But how much will he change his perception of himself from what he used to be to what he believes he wants to be?

The Shape of Things premièred at the Temporary Almeida Theatre at Kings Cross in 2001, directed by Neil LaBute, with Paul Rudd as Adam, Rachel Weisz as Evelyn, Gretchen Mol as Jenny, and Fred Weller as Phillip. The London production opened Off-Broadway later that year, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. LaBute wrote and directed a 2003 comedy drama film based on his play, featuring the original cast. The play has been revived in Dublin, London and New York.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Amber Anderson

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Luke Newton and Amber Anderson

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Luke Newton and Amber Anderson

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Luke Newton

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Carla Harrison-Hodge

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Full company with director Nicky Allpress

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Carla Harrison-Hodge, Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Amber Anderson and Luke Newton

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Carla Harrison-Hodge, Amber Anderson and Luke Newton

Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars – Part One
Luke Newton and Amber Anderson




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

LUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And Families Photo
LUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And Families

Little Seeds Music and Z-arts have secured Arts Council Funding to produce a new musical adapted from the children's book Luna Loves Library Day, written by Waterstones Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho and illustrated by Fiona Lumbers.

Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024 Photo
Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024

Celebrate forty fierce and fabulous years of Fascinating Aïda as they raise the roof of The London Palladium!

Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up Photo
Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up

Celebrating its 10th birthday this summer, Guildford Fringe Festival returns from 24 June until 15 July 2023 with a packed programme of theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events – and a few special surprises in store! 

Cast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush Theatre Photo
Cast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush Theatre

The world premiere of AJ Yi's A Playlist for the Revolution, a tender and surprising story of young love fighting to survive, opens at the Bush Theatre on 23 June (press night 29 June).  This explosive and deeply moving play is a new Bush commission, written by AJ Yi, directed by Emily Ling Williams and with a cast including Brandon Grace, Mei Mei Macleod, and Zak Shukor.


More Hot Stories For You

Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-upGuildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up
Cast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush TheatreCast and Creatives Revealed For A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION at the Bush Theatre
Deborah Warner Commissions Theatre, Opera, Dance and Recitals This Year at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal BathDeborah Warner Commissions Theatre, Opera, Dance and Recitals This Year at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath
English National Ballet Reveals Principal Casting For CINDERELLA In-The-Round at The Royal Albert HallEnglish National Ballet Reveals Principal Casting For CINDERELLA In-The-Round at The Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Witness
Royal & Derngate (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Kingskerswell Village Hall, (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU