Photos: Gloucester Stage Company Presents REPARATIONS

Gloucester Stage Company is presenting Reparations by James Sheldon, directed by Myriam Cyr, September 3 to September 19.

Ginny, a successful book editor, invites a young, Black aspiring author, Reg, to her apartment after a boozy book party. She wakes up to find that a night of tenderness and passion is turning into a tumultuous morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret from the past. As family friends join for an ill-timed paella feast, all four are soon embroiled in whether the young writer is due reparation. Personal revelations lead to laughs, tears, and coming to terms with racial injustice and personal betrayal in this poignant new play by James Sheldon.

Performances are outdoors Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 pm at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St, Rockport, MA.