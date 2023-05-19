Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard

Based on real life events, A CRITICAL STAGE is an amusing and provocative exploration of the roles of critic and artist.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 2 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 4 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS

Get a sneak-peek into rehearsals for the world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE at Theatre at the Tabard 31 May to 17 June.

Based on real life events, A CRITICAL STAGE is an amusing and provocative exploration of the roles of critic and artist. James Agate was a hugely influential English writer, theatre, music and literary critic in the mid- twentieth century. A self-educated polymath, prolific author and indiscreet homosexual, his impact on the theatre, arts criticism and the cultural life of Britain was enormous.

A CRITICAL STAGE is written and directed by Gareth Armstrong and produced by Simon and Sarah Reilly for Take Note Theatre. It stars Jeremy Booth as James Agate and he is joined by David Acton as Leo, Sam Hill as Smike and Barbara Wilshere as Gwen.

Egos clash against a background of conflict, prejudice and a poignant love.

1942 and in a wartime London of blackouts, rationing and the Blitz, James Agate, famous author and theatre critic, refuses to change his lifestyle. But if the bombs can't curb his passion for hard work, high living and illicit encounters, there are soon some bombshells threatening to blow his world apart.

Agate has written a damning review of Gwen, a prominent actress who confronts him in a lively battle of words. He is looked after by Smike, a young and tolerant houseboy and he also has a volatile relationship with his secretary, Leo, an Austrian Jewish refugee. Agate's increasingly careless behaviour is not going unnoticed with his bosses at the Sunday Times newspaper...

The world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE plays for a limited three-week run as part of the Theatre at the Tabard's brand-new Spring/Summer Season.

For more info visit Click Here

Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
David Acton and Barbara Wilshere

Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Gareth Armstrong

Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Jeremy Booth

Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Sam Hill




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre Photo
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre

Claudia is currently Director of Regions at Historic England, the Government body which helps people to understand, enjoy and care for heritage. Before joining Historic England, Claudia spent two decades in central government, with senior roles in arts, heritage and museums policy, corporate strategy and performance at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Cabinet Office.

Breakin Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month Photo
Breakin' Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

Breakin' Convention's ground-breaking showcase of hip-hop dance theatre is set to feature an extraordinary line-up of local acts at Birmingham Hippodrome next month. 

Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne Photo
Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne

A solo exhibition by  Turner Prize-winning British artist, Lubaina Himid CBE RA, opens 19 May 2023 at Glyndebourne Festival 2023.

TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UKs First Zero-Waste Performance Space Photo
TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UK's First Zero-Waste Performance Space

​​​​​​​The radical first zero-waste performance space in the UK, The Greenhouse, has announced the premiere of To the Ocean. The show is an escape into the magic and wonderment of the natural world around us, from the perspective of a 16-year-old unearthing secrets from her family's past.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre
Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The TabardPhotos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts CentreClaudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre
Cultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This JuneCultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This June

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You