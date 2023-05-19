Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard

Get a sneak-peek into rehearsals for the world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE at Theatre at the Tabard 31 May to 17 June.

Based on real life events, A CRITICAL STAGE is an amusing and provocative exploration of the roles of critic and artist. James Agate was a hugely influential English writer, theatre, music and literary critic in the mid- twentieth century. A self-educated polymath, prolific author and indiscreet homosexual, his impact on the theatre, arts criticism and the cultural life of Britain was enormous.



A CRITICAL STAGE is written and directed by Gareth Armstrong and produced by Simon and Sarah Reilly for Take Note Theatre. It stars Jeremy Booth as James Agate and he is joined by David Acton as Leo, Sam Hill as Smike and Barbara Wilshere as Gwen.

Egos clash against a background of conflict, prejudice and a poignant love.



1942 and in a wartime London of blackouts, rationing and the Blitz, James Agate, famous author and theatre critic, refuses to change his lifestyle. But if the bombs can't curb his passion for hard work, high living and illicit encounters, there are soon some bombshells threatening to blow his world apart.



Agate has written a damning review of Gwen, a prominent actress who confronts him in a lively battle of words. He is looked after by Smike, a young and tolerant houseboy and he also has a volatile relationship with his secretary, Leo, an Austrian Jewish refugee. Agate's increasingly careless behaviour is not going unnoticed with his bosses at the Sunday Times newspaper...



The world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE plays for a limited three-week run as part of the Theatre at the Tabard's brand-new Spring/Summer Season.

