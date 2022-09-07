Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of REHAB THE MUSICAL at The Playground Theatre

‘Rehab The Musical’ will sweep audiences up on an emotional journey of the soaring highs and tragic lows of the ‘guests’ of the Glade Rehab Centre.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

'Rehab The Musical', a rock-bottom-to-redemption journey of the soul filled with thumpingly memorable songs, is playing at The Playground Theatre through 17 September, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

Cast: Keith Allen, Jonny Labey, Gloria Onitiri, Jodie Steele, John Barr, Annabel Giles, Andy Brady, Dawn Buckland, Marion Campbell, Andrew Patrick-Walker and Phil Sealey.

It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court, after being caught red handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or six weeks in a rehabilitation centre. It seems a no-brainer: rehab will be a holiday. But how could Kid have got it so wrong?

'Rehab The Musical' will sweep audiences up on an emotional journey of the soaring highs and tragic lows of the 'guests' of the Glade Rehab Centre.

It has music & lyrics by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young, a book by Elliot Davis, and is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd ('Thriller Live' - 12 years in the West End, 'Heathers'). Produced by Blacklist Entertainment.





More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Further Details For Freelance Royalty SchemeTheatre Royal Stratford East Announces Further Details For Freelance Royalty Scheme
September 7, 2022

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced further details for previously announced Freelance Royalty scheme, a free membership scheme designed to support arts freelancers living or working in East London with benefits including free rehearsal space, workshops, residencies and showcase opportunities for artists.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Frantic Assembly's OTHELLOPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Frantic Assembly's OTHELLO
September 7, 2022

Frantic Assembly have released new photos from the rehearsal room of their acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Othello. 
Cast Announced For Ely's 10th Anniversary Pantomime CINDERELLACast Announced For Ely's 10th Anniversary Pantomime CINDERELLA
September 7, 2022

KD Theatre Productions has announced the cast for the year's special 10th anniversary pantomime, Cinderella.
RUMPELSTILTSKIN Comes to Park90, Park Theatre in DecemberRUMPELSTILTSKIN Comes to Park90, Park Theatre in December
September 7, 2022

Offie Award Winners, Charles Court Opera and Music Theatre present a brand-new retelling of the timeless fairy-tale Rumpelstiltskin, at the Park Theatre for their renowned boutique pantomime this Christmas. Charles Court Opera makes its debut at Park90 turning the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale, Rumpelstiltskin, into a new story of names, identities, adventure, and hilarity.
AGE IS A FEELING Announces Autumn Transfer
September 7, 2022

Having already announced an autumn transfer to Soho Theatre, Edinburgh smash hit, Fringe First winning, Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee, (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale - now also a memoir published by Penguin Random House) will also return to Soho Theatre in February 2023. 