Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre

The cast features Gerri Farrell as Octavia Hill, Andrew Fettes as William Shelfer, Timothy Harker as William Blake, and more.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Ghosts On A Wire', written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year's Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October.

Check out photos below!

Using spectacular back projection effects and photography this is a play about the development of the world's largest coal powered electric plant, The Pioneer as it lit the houses and streets of the affluent North Bank of the Thames, while destroying the homes and working-class communities on the South. And one woman, Octavia Hill, who fought for the right for the ordinary people of Southwark in London to have decent homes and clean air.

Cast: Gerri Farrell as Octavia Hill, Andrew Fettes as William Shelfer, Timothy Harker as William Blake, Ali Kemp as Sarah Shelfer, Deborah Klayman as Harriot Yorke, Tom Neill as Michael Faraday

Photo credit: Martin Butterworth

Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Ghosts on a Wire Cast

Ghosts on a Wire Cast


