Photos: First Look at Unicorn's PINOCCHIO

Unicorn's Artistic Director Justin Audibert directs Eve Leigh's dazzling new adaptation of this much- loved family favourite, Pinocchio. This classic story of Geppetto, a lonely carpenter who wishes that the wooden puppet he has carved and named Pinocchio, becomes a real boy.

With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this captivating adventure of friendship and family as Pinocchio overcomes temptation and finds courage and love in the face of fear and danger.

The cast is Susan Harrison (Marmalade), Tom Kanji (Gepetto/Fratello), Sam Pay (Mommo), Peyvand Sadeghian (Pinocchio) and Eleanor Wyld (Polpetto/Blue Fairy/Duchess).