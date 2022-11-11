Photos: First Look at Unicorn's PINOCCHIO
Performances run Sunday 6 November to Saturday 31 December 2022.
Unicorn's Artistic Director Justin Audibert directs Eve Leigh's dazzling new adaptation of this much- loved family favourite, Pinocchio. This classic story of Geppetto, a lonely carpenter who wishes that the wooden puppet he has carved and named Pinocchio, becomes a real boy.
Check out all new photos here!
With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this captivating adventure of friendship and family as Pinocchio overcomes temptation and finds courage and love in the face of fear and danger.
The cast is Susan Harrison (Marmalade), Tom Kanji (Gepetto/Fratello), Sam Pay (Mommo), Peyvand Sadeghian (Pinocchio) and Eleanor Wyld (Polpetto/Blue Fairy/Duchess).
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Susan Harrison, Sam Pay, Peyvand Sadeghian
Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji
Eleanor Wyld, Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji
Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji
Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Eleanor Wyld, Tom Kanji
Eleanor Wyld, Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Sam Pay
Eleanor Wyld, Sam Pay
Eleanor Wyld, Sam Pay, Susan Harrison