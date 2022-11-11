Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Unicorn's PINOCCHIO

Performances run Sunday 6 November to Saturday 31 December 2022.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Unicorn's Artistic Director Justin Audibert directs Eve Leigh's dazzling new adaptation of this much- loved family favourite, Pinocchio. This classic story of Geppetto, a lonely carpenter who wishes that the wooden puppet he has carved and named Pinocchio, becomes a real boy.

Check out all new photos here!

With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this captivating adventure of friendship and family as Pinocchio overcomes temptation and finds courage and love in the face of fear and danger.

The cast is Susan Harrison (Marmalade), Tom Kanji (Gepetto/Fratello), Sam Pay (Mommo), Peyvand Sadeghian (Pinocchio) and Eleanor Wyld (Polpetto/Blue Fairy/Duchess).

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Susan Harrison, Sam Pay, Peyvand Sadeghian

Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji

Eleanor Wyld, Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji

Eleanor Wyld

Susan Harrison

Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Tom Kanji

Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Eleanor Wyld, Tom Kanji

Eleanor Wyld, Susan Harrison, Peyvand Sadeghian, Sam Pay

Eleanor Wyld, Sam Pay

Eleanor Wyld, Sam Pay, Susan Harrison



