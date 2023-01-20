Photos: First Look at Told By An Idiot's Charlie And Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed Charlie and Stan is at Wilton's Music Hall from 18th Jan - 4th Feb before embarking on a national spring tour.

Bringing to the stage the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was, Charlie and Stan is a homage to two comedy legends, looking at the two year period they spent touring together before either became famous. Playing fast and loose with the facts and with an original piano score composed by Mercury Award Nominee Zoe Rahman played live each night, Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel is no nostalgic bio-drama, but a celebration of two men who changed the world of comedy forever.