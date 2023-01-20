Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Told By An Idiot's Charlie And Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

The production is at Wilton's Music Hall from 18th Jan - 4th Feb before embarking on a national spring tour. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed Charlie and Stan is at Wilton's Music Hall from 18th Jan - 4th Feb before embarking on a national spring tour.

Bringing to the stage the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was, Charlie and Stan is a homage to two comedy legends, looking at the two year period they spent touring together before either became famous. Playing fast and loose with the facts and with an original piano score composed by Mercury Award Nominee Zoe Rahman played live each night, Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel is no nostalgic bio-drama, but a celebration of two men who changed the world of comedy forever.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall

Told by an Idiot's Charlie and Stan at Wilton's Music Hall



Charles Dickens GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatres Spring/Summer Season Photo
Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatre's Spring/Summer Season
Ahead of opening the world première adaption of Manjeet Mann's Carnegie Medal-winning young adult novel Run Rebel, Mercury Theatre has announced their new production of Charles Dickens' novel, Great Expectations, as part of their Spring/Summer season.
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February
Following the record-breaking Christmas pantomime Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal are back with the first of four pantomimes in 2023, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.
Government Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration Scheme Photo
Government Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration Scheme
A new live music venue and upgrades to the Playhouse will be delivered following Harlow Council successfully securing £20m of government funding to transform and regenerate Playhouse Square and College Square.
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup Photo
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup
Norfolk & Norwich Festival have announced virtuoso sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun will be joining the 2023 line up this May, ahead of the full programme launch on Tuesday 21 February.

