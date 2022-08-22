Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich Theatre
The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.
Greenwich Theatre has released new production images for its summer show - Treasure Island, starring Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay.
Directed by James Haddrell, the production continues the venue's growing tradition of ambitious family summer productions, following Pinocchio last year and The Jungle Book before the pandemic.
Tickets and info from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk
Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
David Haller and Lauren Drennan
David Haller and Lauren Drennan
Elliott Bornemann and David Haller
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
Elliott Bornemann
Elliott Bornemann, Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay
Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Helen Ramsay
Lauren Drennan