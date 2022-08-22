Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich Theatre

The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Greenwich Theatre has released new production images for its summer show - Treasure Island, starring Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay.

Directed by James Haddrell, the production continues the venue's growing tradition of ambitious family summer productions, following Pinocchio last year and The Jungle Book before the pandemic.

The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.

Tickets and info from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

|||

David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann

David Haller and Lauren Drennan
David Haller and Lauren Drennan

David Haller and Lauren Drennan
David Haller and Lauren Drennan

David Haller
David Haller

Elliott Bornemann and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann and David Haller

David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann

Elliott Bornemann
Elliott Bornemann

Elliott Bornemann, Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Helen Ramsay and David Haller

Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and David Haller

Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay

Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Helen Ramsay and David Haller

Helen Ramsay
Helen Ramsay

Lauren Drennan
Lauren Drennan





More Hot Stories For You


Ann Hampton Callaway Announces London Dates For LETS FALL IN LOVE and FEVERAnn Hampton Callaway Announces London Dates For LETS FALL IN LOVE and FEVER
August 22, 2022

Tony nominee pop, jazz singer, songwriter and actress Ann Hampton Callaway, today announces her return to London on 21 and 22 September with a musical valentine for all seasons in her show, Let's Fall in Love; a spellbinding and artfully crafted two-act show exploring the many facets of love performed at The Pheasantry Pizza Express.
Cast Announced For United Ukrainian Ballet's GISELLECast Announced For United Ukrainian Ballet's GISELLE
August 22, 2022

Superstars of the ballet world are joining the United Ukrainian Ballet’s production of Giselle by Alexei Ratmansky at the London Coliseum this September.  The Company will be joined by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko, English National Ballet (ENB) First Soloist Katja Khaniukova, Hamburg Ballet Principal Dancer Alexandr Trush and Alina Cojocaru (former principal dancer, The Royal Ballet; former lead principal, English National Ballet).  
Kris Marshall Will Lead CHARLOTTE & THEODORE at Theatre Royal BathKris Marshall Will Lead CHARLOTTE & THEODORE at Theatre Royal Bath
August 22, 2022

The most divisive issues of our generation are tackled head on in Ryan Craig's timely new play, directed by Terry Johnson. Starring Kris Marshall (My Family, Love Actually), Charlotte & Theodore will play Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday 16 February - Saturday 18 March 2023.
Elizabeth McGovern Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal BathElizabeth McGovern Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath
August 22, 2022

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?  starring Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) and directed by Lindsay Posner, which will play Theatre Royal Bath from 13 January to 11 February 2023.
MY VOICE WAS HEARD BUT IT WAS IGNORED Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next MonthMY VOICE WAS HEARD BUT IT WAS IGNORED Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
August 22, 2022

A fiercely honest play about racial identity by breakthrough Ghanaian-English writer Nana-Kofi Kufuor comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month after a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival.