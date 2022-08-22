Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich Theatre

Greenwich Theatre has released new production images for its summer show - Treasure Island, starring Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay.

Directed by James Haddrell, the production continues the venue's growing tradition of ambitious family summer productions, following Pinocchio last year and The Jungle Book before the pandemic.

The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.

Tickets and info from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli