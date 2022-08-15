Photos: First Look at THE TRIALS at Donmar Warehouse

All new production photos have been released for The Trials, which is currently in previews at the Donmar Warehouse. Check out the photos below!

As part of the casting process, 1372 young people were engaged through schools and community groups and a further 206 young people were engaged in intensive development workshops for the play at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (RCSSD), with support from National Youth Theatre. During this phase of the project, the participants worked with Dawn King, had sessions in voice, movement and performance skills, took part in sessions on climate activism, and devised new work on the subject of climate justice. Over half of the company will make their professional debuts at the Donmar this Summer.

Working with Julie's Bicycle and Donmar Associate Zoë Svendsen, and with guidance from the Theatre Green Book, the creative team for The Trials is focused on minimising the impact of the production on the environment. The aim is to create a piece of theatre in which every possible element is either reused or recycled and can be returned to the theatre ecosystem for use in future productions. The team will monitor and track the decision-making process in every department, collating their learning and ultimately generating a framework for sustainable productions at the Donmar and beyond.

Junior creatives are also being recruited to shadow the creative team in roles including Junior Assistant Set & Costume and Junior Assistant Director, supported by the Backstage Trust as part of the Donmar's ongoing commitment to talent development.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray