Photos: First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID Pantomime at Hoxton Hall

Hoxton Hall dives under the sea with a brand new pantomime The Little Mermaid opening today, Monday, 18 December, and running through Friday, 29 December 2023.

Check out photos from the production below!!



The Little Mermaid is staged in the most magical theatre, Hoxton Hall, (a traditional Grade II* listed Victorian music hall). The incredible sea kingdom UV light sequence, state-of-the-art projection and traditional scenery transforming Hoxton Hall into a magical under the sea world; full of fantastical songs and laughter - the magic of Live Theatre comes to life in front of your eyes'!



The Little Mermaid is a traditional pantomime for the younger audience, children of all ages and their grown-ups; with a wonderfully fresh splashy twist in the tale for Hoxton Hall's modern, empowered young heroine! A tale with more than one tail and a strong and positive happy ending - as our Little Mermaid's true love follows her under the sea!



Olivia Egbunike plays The Little Mermaid; Bamikale Oladapo (Clownfish Flip), Ruth Brennan (Flounder Flop), Charles Angiama (King Triton), Nick Sedgwick (Dame Chum Bucket), Kaine Hatukai (The Prince) and Emily Perzan as the vibrant pantomime baddy, the Sea Witch! A Broadway regular, American actress Emily made the happy move to Hoxton two years ago, to become a local resident! The Little Mermaid is written and directed by Gary Starr and Ruth Brennan.





The Little Mermaid's run includes local school's performances with a special panto moment to celebrate the literacy achievements of pupils. The run includes a signed performance and lots of Community engagement, making this joyous family pantomime.

Photo Credit: Bettina Adela Photography