Photos: First Look at RAINER at Arcola Outside

WoLab presents RAINER, an award-winning one woman play about gig economy work and its toll on mental health. Written by Max Wilkinson and directed by Nico Rao Pimparé at Arcola Outside, 1 - 18 June 2022. Learn more at www.wolab.co.uk.

Writing from his own first-hand experiences in service and delivery jobs, Max Wilkinson wrote RAINER during lockdown in 2020 when the streets were apocalyptically quiet. The production opens the new summer season for the Arcola's acclaimed Arcola Outside space, after being developed through their Today I'm Wiser Festival in 2021.

Rainer is a solitary bicycle delivery rider, whizzing across London delivering food to whoever will summon her. From luxury flats to leafy suburbs, she loves to create stories in her head, re-imagining London as one of her favourite Sci-fi films or Scorsese's Taxi Driver. She loves her life. Until her one-time lover disappears and reality starts to slip.

Photo Credit: Olivia Spencer