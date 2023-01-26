Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founder and Artistic Director of The Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso's presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation leaving the audience as his jury.

Terry d'Alfonso's critically acclaimed play is co-adapted for solo performance and directed by Guy Masterson, Olivier Award winner for 'Morecambe' and director of the recent Olivier nominated West End hit, 'The Shark Is Broken'.

The production runs through February 4th.