Photos: First Look at PETER PAN'S LABYRINTH at The Vaults

All new photos have been released from Peter Pan's Labyrinth by Sleeping Trees at The Vaults, London. Performances run 18th October - 7th January.

Multi award-winning comedy trio Sleeping Trees are returning with another festive mash up, this year taking JM Barrie's beloved boy who would not grow up, adding 20 years and 50 pounds, and sending him to the depths of the Labyrinth with just a Faun to help him. In this alternative adult comedy where stardust meets fairy-dust, Sleeping Trees create a show full of fast-paced storytelling, a cult soundtrack, surreal character comedy and a party atmosphere. Sleeping Trees are transforming Waterloo's underground into a sinister and occasionally seductive realm inhabited by characters from Peter Pan, Labyrinth & Pan's Labyrinth. Expect that Hands for Eyes character, a slug named Wendy and the maze master himself, David Bowie, played by drag artist extraordinaire Dan Wye (aka Seayoncé). This alternative Christmas treat follows their previous mash ups Goldilocks and the Three Musketeers and Scrooge and the Seven Dwarves.

After time finally (and literally) caught up with him, Peter Pan left Neverland, and with it, left behind the lost boys, Tinkerbell, and his youth. It's now 2022 and Peter smokes, drinks, and lives off a diet of creamed Possum (look it up) and Bovril. Not wanting to go to Tink's wedding looking like the target of a Huel advert, Peter goes in search of a solution to his ever-expanding gut and aggressive acid reflux. If rumours are to be believed, there is only one man with powers strong enough to restore him to his former glory, David Bowie, who lives at the centre of the labyrinth.

Sleeping Trees is made up of three writers and performers: Joshua George Smith, James Dunnell-Smith, and John Woodburn, with Producer Alice Carter. They've been touring and creating work since 2010 and have had a total of 15 productions in that time, including eight Edinburgh shows and six Christmas shows. They've performed all over the United Kingdom, as well as in Belgium and Australia.

This show sees the company work with a fourth onstage performer for the first time, collaborating with drag artist Dan Wye, better known onstage as Seayoncé. When asked about playing David Bowie in Peter Pan's Labyrinth, Dan said 'When I was 19 years old I'd go to Edinburgh Fringe with my friends and Sleeping Trees was one of the company's we would always go and see. Working with them now is wonderful because we share a comedy language which makes it easy to improvise and bounce of each other. We're making something that is comedy for comedy's sake and about having fun'.